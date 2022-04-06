'Adopt don't shop': Dog charity makes plea as more animals dumped

Apollo is one of the dogs in Norwich currently looking for a home - Credit: Steph Meachen

Rescue centres in Norwich are still seeing a huge influx of dumped lockdown dogs as more city folk return to the office.

During the height of the pandemic many people took the opportunity to add new additions to their family.

But experts believe that many people did not fully understand the responsibility of pet ownership and are now are looking to offload the poor pets.

Steph Meachen, a volunteer at Safe Rescue for Dogs in Norwich, said: “I’d like to think people bought dogs during the pandemic with the best intentions.

Safe Rescue for Dogs is run by a dedicated team of volunteers - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

“Because they finally felt like they had time as work life balances had changed and people were at home a lot more.

“Perhaps they mistakenly took on more responsibility than they could realistically handle once things did return to normal."

She has said a lot of the problems have been to do with separation anxiety, dog food becoming more expensive and vet bills.

Mitzi is currently in foster care with the rescue and is waiting for a very special family to fall in love with her. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Steph also revealed how the pandemic saw many "backyard breeders" charging upwards of £2,500 for cross breeds.

She added: “It was unbelievable but as always prices were dictated by demand and demand during this time was very high.

“Breeders and dodgy sellers realised they could make a lot of money, meanwhile, reputable rescues like ours kept the adoption fee the same always £300.”

Now Safe Rescue for Dogs is urging people who are looking for their very own four-legged friend to adopt one from a reputable rescue rather than buying one.

Caty is currently in foster care with Safe Rescue for Dogs as in search of her forever home. - Credit: Steph Meachen

Steph said: “We would say don’t buy extortionate puppies online.

“Rescuing from a reputable charity means you’ll get rescue backup for life, dogs are health checked, vaccinated and mostly neutered.

“Stop funding puppy farms and dodgy breeders - adopting is so rewarding.

“You’ll be saving the life of that dog and opening up a space at the rescue for the next needy soul to come in.”

Baz is looking for his new family and hopes that he can find them with Safe Rescue for Dogs. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

If people are interested in one of the dogs pictured or want to know about the other dogs the rescue has contact them via their Facebook page.