Revealed: Where the 335 road crashes in Norwich happened last year

A van being recovered from the Rouen Road Car Park in Norwich after it crashed into a barrier in 2017. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE LAUREN DE BOISE

Police data has revealed the location and severity of every road crash in Norwich last year - as well as the time and day they are most likely to happen.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The figures - which are submitted by police forces around the country to the Department for Transport - show there were 335 crashes in the Norwich area last year, a drop from the 386 in 2016 and 374 in 2015.

Of last year’s 335, the majority - 276 - of those were categorised as slight, with the remaining described as serious by police.

They reveal the most dangerous junctions in Norwich, with the Earlham Fiveways roundabout having six crashes, the highest number.

MORE: The 10 most dangerous junctions in Norwich

Of those, four were slight and two were serious.

At the roundabout, the council has responded to concerns, with a £750,000 programme of work set to start in 2018/19

It will include shared pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, along with a bigger central island and narrowing of the lanes in a bid to slow traffic.

In the last five years there have been 13 accidents at the roundabout involving cyclists alone, with two seriously hurt.

Other junctions with the most crashes include Grapes Hill roundabout, where there were five crashes, and St Crispins roundabout, St Stephens roundabout, the junction at Thorpe Road and Riverside Road and the one at Mile Cross Lane, St Faiths Road and Catton Grove Road, all of which saw four crashes.

Of the 335 crashes, the vast majority - 83pc - unsurprisingly took place in 30mph zones, with just 10pc taking place in 20mph zones and 7pc in 40mph areas.

Most happened during morning and evening rush hours, with 41 crashes happening between 5pm and 6pm.

Three quarters, 74pc, took place during daylight.

MORE: Norwich road set for major changes in £1.7m schemes

Thursday was the most common day for crashes in 2017, while March, June and November were the most dangerous months.

Norfolk County Council has previously said it regularly reviews junctions in need of improvements based on their accident rate.

Inspector Jonathan Chapman, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “Police officers frequently deal with collisions where speeding, drink or drug driving or using a mobile phone is a contributory factor, or where the driver has not been wearing a seatbelt.

“We know these as the fatal four and each brings its own risk. Sadly, officers have to deal with the terrible impact they can have on people’s lives.

“We always ask drivers to think about their behaviour when they’re driving and continue to work closely with our partners to encourage Norfolk’s drivers to improve safety, and make all and every effort to target both education and enforcement activities to positively affect driver behaviour.”