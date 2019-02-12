Local history project team heads to Carrow Road
PUBLISHED: 09:58 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 14 February 2019
Archant
The team currently working on digitising more than a century’s worth of Eastern Daily Press newspapers has given a talk providing an insight into their work.
Members of the Local Recall project yesterday spoke to Extra Time, a group set up by the Norwich City Sports Foundation designed to get over-55s involved in social and physical activities. Speaking to an audience of more than 30, Chris Amos, Ben Craske and Abbie-Leigh Smith discussed the Google-backed initiative which will see 149 years of EDP newspapers digitised.
Local Recall project manager Mr Amos said: “It’s so important for local people to feel invested in their communities.
“With ideas such as the Extra Time group and using the EDP archives, we hope to provide an in-depth look into the history of the club and the influence it has had on the people of Norfolk.”
To be involved with Local Recall project visit https://localrecall.archant.co.uk/volunteer.