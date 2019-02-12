Search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Local history project team heads to Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 09:58 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 14 February 2019

Chris Amos and Ben Craske giving a talk on the Local Recall project to members of Extra Time. Picture: Norwich City Community Sports Foundation

Archant

The team currently working on digitising more than a century’s worth of Eastern Daily Press newspapers has given a talk providing an insight into their work.

Members of the Local Recall project spoke to Extra Time, a group set up by the Norwich City Sports Foundation designed to get over 55’s involved in social and physical activities.Picture:Norwich City Community Sports FoundationMembers of the Local Recall project spoke to Extra Time, a group set up by the Norwich City Sports Foundation designed to get over 55’s involved in social and physical activities.Picture:Norwich City Community Sports Foundation

Members of the Local Recall project yesterday spoke to Extra Time, a group set up by the Norwich City Sports Foundation designed to get over-55s involved in social and physical activities. Speaking to an audience of more than 30, Chris Amos, Ben Craske and Abbie-Leigh Smith discussed the Google-backed initiative which will see 149 years of EDP newspapers digitised.

Local Recall project manager Mr Amos said: “It’s so important for local people to feel invested in their communities.

“With ideas such as the Extra Time group and using the EDP archives, we hope to provide an in-depth look into the history of the club and the influence it has had on the people of Norfolk.”

Members of the Extra Time group discovering how the EDP archives are being digitised. Picture: Norwich City Community Sports FoundationMembers of the Extra Time group discovering how the EDP archives are being digitised. Picture: Norwich City Community Sports Foundation

To be involved with Local Recall project visit https://localrecall.archant.co.uk/volunteer.

If you’re interested in local history and would like to be involved with Local Recall, head over to; localrecall.archant.co.uk/volunteer. Picture: Norwich City Community Sports Foundation’If you’re interested in local history and would like to be involved with Local Recall, head over to; localrecall.archant.co.uk/volunteer. Picture: Norwich City Community Sports Foundation’

Local Recall visiting the Extra Time group at Carrow Road. Picture: Norwich City Community Sports FoundationLocal Recall visiting the Extra Time group at Carrow Road. Picture: Norwich City Community Sports Foundation

Topic Tags:

