Local group looking to generate a buzz about 'Seeds for Bees'

Children, dressed as bees, and parents supporting the 'Seeds for bees' project in Gentleman’s walk. - Credit: Green Party

Children dressed as bees were out in Norwich city centre to promote the well being of the insects.

The youngsters were in Gentleman’s Walk on Saturday, helping the Greener Spaces community group and Norwich Green Party give away packets of seeds for free.

The group talked to people about gardening for wildlife and how vital it is to help bees and other insects by planting wildflower seeds, particularly in built up areas like Norwich.

Green party city councillor Jamie Osborn said: “A range of threats from our modern, industrialised world is affecting the abundance and diversity of bee species.

"Research shows that nearly a quarter of Europe’s bumblebee species are now threatened with extinction."

Seeds for Bees is part of the campaign Norwich Green Party has been running with the Greener Spaces community group to promote biodiversity and improve green spaces in the city.

The seeds given out were carefully selected to include over 25 nectar rich and colourful species which they hope will provide a floral feast for the bees.