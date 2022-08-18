Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Application submitted for new equipment at city food hall

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:02 AM August 18, 2022
A planning application for infrastructure to be put in at Norwich's new food hall has been lodged with the city council.

Work is under way to breathe new life into food hall Yalm, which is set to open in the Grade II-listed Royal Arcade later on this year.

The application for the installation of plant equipment was submitted on August 4 by Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1 - the company that manages the Royal Arcade.

Mr Ashdown said that "externally there should be little to no change".

He continued: "We are making really good progress with the conversion of the building that Yalm will occupy.

"Where possible, we are reusing the existing plant space and retaining a lot of the original kit.

"With any refurbishment project like this, new plant and equipment will need to be installed to replace what cannot be re-used - in this case, things like new extracting ducts, fans, air filters, kitchen extractors and a pizza flue."

