Bid for al fresco entertainment zone and pizza oven at rugby club

A much-loved club is looking to add some swanky new features to its site in a bid to attract more people for sport and socialising.

It will host a barbecue, pizza oven, entertainment area and gym equipment.

The design and access statement from the club, which was formed 50 years ago, said: "Since the pandemic facilities such as the rugby club along with other such places of social gathering have had to adapt to a different way of operating to allow a more comfortable and flexible use of outdoor spaces.

"The support given to the club by the local authority has allowed outdoor catering equipment to facilitate this and the covered area as proposed will give greater opportunities to utilise it for a variety of uses that fall within the current authorised uses throughout the year."

Liam Browning, general manager, said: "It will be a multi-use area. The club holds many events including beer festivals, wedding receptions, wakes and Christenings.

"We are trying to do away with the stigma of being just a rugby club. We are here for everyone."

The club initially played at Wymondham High School before moving to Bellrope Lane and then Tuttles Lane.

It moved to its current home in 2018 and has 1,500 members.

Mr Browning said there was increasing interest in children joining junior teams since the end of the pandemic.

Kathryn Cross, Wymondham Town Council member, said: "The club has had to work hard to bring in revenue following the pandemic.

"There is a huge amount of goodwill among parents and supporters to keep this amazing facility going and many volunteers to man the barbecue, serve drinks and help out.

"Having been a volunteer on the barbecue many times myself - and on one occasion last year trying to cook and serve burgers in a gale with horizontal rain - this new covered area will be a lifesaver.

"The club is not just a fantastic place for children to play sport, it plays a huge role in their health and wellbeing."

The application will be considered in due course.