Date announced for £330,000 Grapes Hill roundabout revamp work

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:47 PM August 11, 2021   
The Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Roadworks will begin there later this month.

Work on Grapes Hill roundabout will begin on Monday, September 6.

Work on the £330,000 revamp of one of Norwich's busiest roundabouts is to begin next month and will continue until the end of November.

The revamp of Grapes Hill roundabout, agreed by councillors at the start of the summer, is scheduled to start on Monday, September 6.

The work, to be paid for using a slice of the £32m cash awarded to Norwich via the government's Transforming Cities Fund, will see some traffic lights removed and changes made to cycle routes and crossings.

Taking out two sets of the roundabout's traffic lights could take up to four minutes off morning rush hour journey times for motorists and speed up buses, Norfolk County Council officers said.

Almost 61pc of people who responded to public consultation backed the removal of the lights and First Buses has supported the changes.

But the Norwich Cycling Campaign warned it could make it more dangerous for cyclists.

The work will coincide with the installation of a separate scheme to put a new zebra crossing in Cleveland Road, which will start on Tuesday, August 31 and will take six weeks.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Work on two projects in the Grapes Hill area are designed to improve safety for those walking and cycling, while also providing quicker and more reliable journeys for bus passengers and better flow of general traffic.

“We have programmed work to take place at the same time to minimise disruption by sharing the temporary traffic management arrangements needed for construction to take place.

"We’re in the process of finalising these details and will be releasing more information and writing to all those in the areas directly affected in the next couple of weeks.”

The revamp of the roundabout is seen by council officers as key to paving the way for other city centre road changes mooted as part of the Connecting The Norwich Lanes project.

Consultation on that scheme closed this week. It could see traffic permanently banned from Exchange Street and St Benedicts Street, and eastbound traffic barred from St Andrew's Street.

Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Exchange Street, Norwich.

While restaurants have welcomed the prospect, concerns have been raised it could put people off heading into Norwich.

