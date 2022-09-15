Aldi teases new store opening date after months of delays

A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket in Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way in Costessey, will look like - Credit: Aldi

There are hopes a supermarket could open next year after planning permission was granted nearly a year ago.

Aldi got the green light for a new store in Longwater Business Park off William Frost Way, Costessey, near the A47, from South Norfolk Council in November last year.

Part of the approval was that a signalised crossing was built over William Frost Way for people walking to Longwater Retail Park.

But Gary Blundell, Costessey Town Council member, who has campaigned for a safe crossing for years, said former industrial and office buildings had been turned into "piles of rubble" over the past few weeks.

The site where the new Aldi will be built in Costessey, in the Longwater Business Park. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The town councillor was hopeful the shop would open next year after the German supermarket giant put in a full planning application to the council for seven illuminated and non-illuminated signs with the recognisable logo.

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell next to William Frost Way where a new crossing will be built - Credit: Archant

Mr Blundell said: "Things are moving forward at quite a fast pace. They seem to be getting on with the work. It is positive.

"I'd rather the crossing was done now so people can use it because people have to run to get across.

"I'm hoping Aldi will get on with it reasonably quickly so the road can be made safe.

"Aldi don't seem to hang about with these things so I'm hopeful it could open next year."

He added the shop would offer choice for people during the cost of living crisis.

When planning permission was given the store could not be built above foundation level until the crossing was finished - known as condition 7 - or Persimmon Homes Anglia must submit details of the crossing and highway work before they build above slab level on a nearby Easton development.

Aldi has previously applied to the council for the removal of condition 7 because of the progress of the nearby Persimmon development.

A letter from agent Planning Potential to South Norfolk Council said: "Persimmon are progressing off-site highway works by way of applications to Norfolk County Council highways, which we are aware includes agreeing details of a signalised crossing."

An Aldi spokeswoman said: "We are keen to start work so we can open by autumn 2023. There is no intention to open before the crossing is completed.”