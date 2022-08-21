Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Work could start on new supermarket a year after plans were passed

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 6:00 AM August 21, 2022
A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way

Work could soon start on a new supermarket after a German food giant applied for the removal of a restriction preventing any building work until a pedestrian crossing is built.

Aldi received planning permission for a new store in Longwater Business Park off William Frost Way, Costessey, near the A47, in April last year, and part of the approval was that a signalised crossing was built over William Frost Way for people walking to Longwater Retail Park.

Builders have been unable to start though because of a stalemate over who would pay for the crossing - Aldi or Persimmon Homes Anglia, which is building its 780-home Festival Park development in nearby Easton.

An artist's impression of how the Festival Park Persimmon Homes Anglia development will look off Der

The store could not be built above foundation level until the crossing was finished - known as condition 7 - or Persimmon Homes Anglia must submit details of the crossing and highway work before they build above slab level - known as condition 22.

A letter from agent Planning Potential to South Norfolk Council said: "It is our understanding the Easton development is progressing swiftly with new homes already being marketed, with some potentially already occupied.

"Persimmon are also progressing off-site highway works by way of applications to Norfolk County Council highways, which we are aware includes agreeing details of a signalised crossing. Within the last month they have submitted an application to discharge details to condition 22, which includes detailed plans for a crossing.

"It is reiterated that condition 7 was attached to cover the scenario that an Aldi store would come forward independently, however it is evident the Easton development is progressing at pace and will deliver a crossing on William Frost Way shortly."

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell who is calling for safety improvements on William Frost

Gary Blundell, Costessey Town Council member, who has campaigned for a safe crossing for years, said: "Whatever happens, that crossing has to go in. The road is a safety hazard. People are looking forward to the supermarket."

An Aldi spokeswoman said: "We are keen to start work so we can open by autumn 2023. There is no intention to open before the crossing is completed.”

The site where the new Aldi could be built in Costessey, on the Longwater Business Park.

Norfolk County Council was approached for comment but was unable to.

Persimmon Homes Anglia was also approached.



