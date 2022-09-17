Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Work begins on city's new Costa drive-through

Maya Derrick

Published: 7:00 AM September 17, 2022
A section of the car park and trees were ripped up to make way for the new Costa

Ground has finally been broken at a city retail park to make way for a new drive-through coffee stop.

A planning application was submitted to Broadland District Council and approved three years ago for a Costa site at Sprowston Retail Park in Salhouse Road.

Sprowston Retail Park in Salhouse Road, Norwich will have a Costa drive-through

The plans include the construction of a drive-through coffee shop, alterations to the car park, the addition of bins stores and provision for an outside seating area, as well as alterations to landscaping, new accesses and other associated works.

As works begin a section of the car park has been ripped up along with a section of trees to make way for the business.

It is not yet known when the site will open to customers

A spokeswoman for Royal London Asset Management - which owns the retail park - said: "An installation of a Costa drive-through is happening which is the reason behind the car park being dug up and trees being removed.

"The plan is to re-plant some trees back once everything is in place."

It unknown when the Costa will open.

A planning application for the Costa drive-through site was approved in 2019


