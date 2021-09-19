News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Dog care business looking to move into vacant farm building

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:00 PM September 19, 2021   
The scheme will allow UEA students to walk dogs on the university campus in Norwich. Picture: UEA

Tom and Toto Doggy Day Care is looking to move into White House Farm in Sprowston - Credit: UEA

Plans have been put forward which could see a doggy day centre created at an existing community hub on the outskirts of Norwich. 

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney, owners of White House Farm in Salhouse Road, Sprowston, have asked for planning permission to let out a currently vacant building. 

Tom and Toto Pet Care, located in Stoke Holy Cross, is the potential tenant under the plans submitted to Broadland District Council. 

The existing dog day-care business, which began in May 2013, is currently in operation with 10 people, but is without a fixed premise of its own. 

White House Farm in Sprowston 

White House Farm in Sprowston - Credit: Google Maps

It offers a place for dog owners to let their pets socialise and play with other four-legged friends under the watch of an experienced team.

A statement from the Gurneys on the Broadland planning portal said the owner of Tom and Toto Pet Care has been looking for the right site for two years.

It adds: "The 'puppy boom' is keenly felt and they are looking capitalise on this.

You may also want to watch:

"By taking on their first brick premises, they would not only be showing commitment to their existing 10 staff, but will be creating a minimum of four more jobs at White House Farm.

"Her clients would then use White House Farm daily, helping steer additional footfall to the farm and existing businesses, therefore making our existing site more sustainable." 

Dogs will be on extra long leads so students taking part in the UEA dog-walking scheme will be able

There are plans for a new doggy day care centre in Sprowston - Credit: UEA

Most Read

  1. 1 Calls to stop major development in expanding village
  2. 2 Warning to others after mum breaks leg using park zip wire
  3. 3 What 45,000 new homes will mean for our city
  1. 4 Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident
  2. 5 Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash
  3. 6 Five of the most expensive properties for rent in Norwich
  4. 7 New sculpture trail launched for park near Norwich
  5. 8 Hamleys toy shop opens in Norwich shopping centre
  6. 9 To cross or not to cross? Pledge to trim back danger hedge at blind corner
  7. 10 'We will come back stronger': Norwich restaurant to close for rebranding

White House Farm has expanded over the last seven years from a traditional 'pick your own' fruit farm.

A planning statement from the owner of Tom and Toto said noise levels should be low and have "no significant impact on neighbouring businesses". 

It says dogs would not be left to bark freely and would be supervised at all times.

There would be four dedicated parking spaces for staff to use to the side of the building.

And Tom and Toto said there would be a maximum of 30 day care customers with the centre being able to run a customer flow of one vehicle every five minutes.

It comes as a change of use application from retail to a dance studio was recently granted for an outbuilding at White House Farm in February 2020.

Planning and Development
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Bullard crushes a Red Bull can as Red Bull accuses Bullards of a conflict of interest with the

Exclusive

Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Andy Davis, owner Take Thai, is set to open a new takeaway called the Norwich Smokehouse off Aylsham Road

New BBQ takeaway set to open in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk county councillor, Steve Morphew, centre, with Bronnie Dale and her dad, Alan, in Fiddle Woo

'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Rose Kaplan, right, and her daughters, Dee, left, and Mel, outside their shop Woodside News, also kn

Inconvenience store: Family business blighted by roadworks

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon