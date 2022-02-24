Plea to fix streetlight which turns on in the day and off at night

Marcus Moore has appealed to the Evening News in a bid to sort a faulty streetlight near his home in Sprowston. - Credit: Marcus Moore

A streetlight has caused confusion in a city suburb as it comes on in the day but switches off at night - exactly when it is needed most.

The light should guide walkers down an alleyway in Pioneer Way in Sprowston.

However the bright light comes on in the day and as soon as it gets dark switches off again.

The structure has caused anger among people living nearby who have been told to report the issue to the parish council.

Marcus Moore, who lives nearby, turned to the Evening News for help as part of the 'We'll Sort It' campaign.

The project aims to fix people's issues across the city.

Mr Moore said his walk home is particularly difficult because of the light, explaining: "There have been issues with that light for about two years now.

"It's exactly the sort of place which should have a light because in that alleyway you get loads of slippery leaves which people can fall over on."

But he added the issue of it coming on in the day also presents a problem.

Mr Moore said: "I have dyspraxia, which means I struggle with bright lights.

"It doesn't help to have it shining down during the day when it's already bright and then switching off at night.

"It needs to be replaced with one of the LED ones."

The faulty streetlight in an alleyway just off Pioneer Way in Sprowston. - Credit: Marcus Moore

A spokesman for Couzens UK, which operates the light, said the parish council had a clear method of reporting issues and urged Mr Moore to contact them.

A similar issue in Old Catton has recently been fixed thanks to intervention by the Evening News.

A light in Oulton Road had been broken since November with David Plummer, a retired police officer, worrying he may have a fall.

But less than a week later the path over the spooky alley was fixed.

David added: "It just shows that if you make a fuss and get the backing of the paper - which helped quite a bit, to be honest - these things can get sorted."

Have you got a problem which needs sorting?

Email the Evening News' news editor on eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk