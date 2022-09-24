Wasp nest causes chaos at city junction as DIY warning signs put up

Pedestrians have been forced to take evasive action or get a bee in their bonnet after a swarm of wasps began terrorising a busy city junction.

One person has even taken matters into their hands by attaching a warning sign at the junction of Bowthorpe Road and Guardian Road in the west of the city.

The sign states: 'Wasp nest. Beware', signalling to a hedge next to the traffic lights heading towards Sweet Briar Road.

Maxine Webb, Labour county councillor for the Wensum ward, has reported the nest to the city council.

She said: "There are quite a lot of wasps around there and it is making the crossing difficult to use.

"There is not much room and you do not want to be hanging around there.

"A lot of people do not like wasps but we do not want to kill the creatures. It needs to be done in a safe way."

The city council's pest control team can treat wasps.

One 30-year-old man, who often walks along the route but did not wish to be named, has called for urgent action to remove the nest.

The man, who lives in Magdalen Road, said: "What if they went for someone who is allergic? It doesn't bear thinking about.

"I saw a mum down here the other day and she was terrified for her baby in a pushchair.

"Now people are having to put out signs to warn people. I hope something gets done about this."

Ryan Fisher lives just off Guardian Road near the nest and he is the owner of the Ozena Decorators construction company.

Mr Fisher said: "I first saw the sign on Friday morning. I think it had been put up the night before.

"I walked past the nest at 7am and the wasps were not too bad at that time but I can understand the concerns."

The businessman said issues with litter and drugs have been causing him more alarm compared to the wasps.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said the wasp nest should be reported to the authority using a contact form so it can be investigated.

This can be done by selecting the 'pests' option on the first dropdown.