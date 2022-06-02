Workers to return next week after market stalls forced to close

Market traders are faced with the prospect of more disruption as workers are lined up to return directly outside their stalls after the Bank Holiday weekend.

Virgin Media is carrying out work to connect broadband services for a customer in Gentleman's Walk, resulting in some market stalls barriered off this week as the pavement was dug up.

Norwich City Council leapt into action to help ensure the barriers were moved later on Tuesday to minimise the area of the works and to allow greater access to stalls.

The site has been cleared ahead of the extended weekend but workers will be back on site next week to finish the job.

Barriers have been put up outside market stalls for works in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

A Virgin Media spokeswoman said: “Our engineers are working hard to minimise disruption while we complete works in the Norwich Market area.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Two of the market stalls had their shutters up on Tuesday as a result of the works.