Developer funds to help make community café plans a reality
- Credit: Supplied by Karen Vincent
Fresh plans for a new community hub and café on the outskirts of the city are close to being officially submitted.
The former Viking Pub and Royal Bengal restaurant in Sprowston was purchased by the town council in late spring 2021.
Sprowston Town Council renamed the building the Viking Centre and pledged to make it a community asset which groups and organisations in the town could make use of.
But there have been delays trying to get the vacant building back into operation since a public consultation event was held in January this year.
A planning application has been ready to be submitted to the district council.
However access issues relating to an EE phone mast at the back of the building - which belongs to another owner - held up the process.
Guy Ranaweera, town clerk for Sprowston Town Council, said: "We are hoping to recommend it to planning very soon.
"It needs to go to the council for the final stage but I do not see any problems with that."
Minutes from a Sprowston Town Council meeting held in September show there is currently around £375,000 in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) receipts from development in the area.
These funds are available to help commence development of the Viking Centre.
Mr Ranaweera said: "We need to make sure the funds are there before we can proceed.
"We are careful to manage the CIL funds carefully so it does not have an impact on the taxpayer."
The town council has an aspiration for a café to be integral to the community hub.
John Ward, Conservative county councillor for Sprowston, said: "We are hoping to open a café at the Viking Centre for the public to use which would ideally be run by volunteers.
"It would be a small café."
The Sprowston Youth Engagement Project, an organisation which provides spaces for city youth to socialise and learn new skills, is among the groups which have expressed an interest in making use of the Viking Centre.
Sprowston Town Council chairman Bill Couzens said: "Revised plans for the Viking Centre are being considered ready for submission."