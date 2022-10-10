Homeowners take action due to overgrown patch of land

A homeowner is considering putting up a fence to block the view over some grotty land next to his house which has been abandoned by the council.

The land at the junction of Mill Lane and Juniper Way in Horsford is owned by the county council but it has become overgrown.

Villagers living in the new Juniper Way development have seen kids launching poo bags at each other from the dog bin next to the poorly-maintained patch of land.

Some of the dog mess has then been hidden in the overgrown grass according to neighbours.

Taverham North Conservative county councillor, Tony Adams, raised the issue of the overgrown land during last week's parish council meeting.

Taverham North councillor Tony Adams Photo: Dominic Gilbert. - Credit: Dominic Gilbert.

He pledged to request the highways manager includes this piece of land on future maintenance programmes.

John Breeze, 76, who lives in Juniper Way next to the land, said: "When we bought this house we were told that land belongs to the council but they have done nothing about it over the last year.

"I had to cut it myself four to five times during the summer but the engine burnt out. It's been a nightmare."

Juniper Way in Horsford - Credit: Ben Hardy

The homeowner - who has lived in Juniper Way for nearly two years - is also considering putting up a 4ft fence to block the eyesore land from his plot.

Juniper Way is a new development which is located near the Horsford Church of England Primary School.

And Mr Breeze said there have been problems with the dog bin not being emptied near the junction - which has led to kids using the bags as missiles.

The dog poo bin next to the council-owned land at the junction of Mill Lane and Juniper Way - Credit: Ben Hardy

A 59-year-old woman living in Juniper Way, who did not wish to be named, said: "The land has been cut once but not on a regular basis.

"It does let the area down. It looks overgrown and scruffy."

The homeowner, who moved into the street in June last year, added: "It is not a massive piece of land but they have made it look like a mess."

The overgrown land at the junction of Juniper Way and Mill Lane - Credit: Ben Hardy

Horsford Parish Council's clerk previously received no response from the county council after contacting the authority about the issue.

Norfolk County Council has been contacted for comment.