'Free-for-all' at busy city junction due to faulty traffic lights

The safety of schoolchildren has been raised as a concern due to faulty traffic lights at a city junction which are creating a "free-for-all".

A major year-long £3.1m roadworks project to build new bus lanes and pedestrian crossings has been taking place in Drayton High Road in Hellesdon.

This is as part of the Persimmon Homes Anglia 1,000 home development being built on land formerly owned by Royal Norwich Golf Club.

But temporary traffic lights at the junction of Middletons Lane and Drayton High Road put up by the county council have been causing issues for motorists.

The area where the trees have been cut and cleared along the Drayton High Road at Hellesdon for the Persimmon development - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Shelagh Gurney, Conservative county councillor for Hellesdon, said she would be speaking to the authority's highways team after the lights stopped working on Monday.

She added: "I am aware of the situation and this is not the first time this has happened.

"I am speaking to those responsible to ensure a better service is provided with more continuity."

Shelagh Gurney, county councillor for Hellesdon - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The lights were switched off during rush hour on Monday morning which was described as creating a "free-for-all" among motorists travelling from the end of Middletons Lane on to Drayton High Road.

There have been questions asked of whether the contractor is checking the batteries consistently enough for the temporary lights.

Steven Turner, 44, who lives in Low Road in Hellesdon said: "My son goes to Hellsdon High School and he said yesterday that when trying to cross the road he thought he'd get run over.

"This was because the cars paid no attention to them trying to cross as they rushed to get out of the junction."

Mr Turner added: "The signs saying the road is closed in Low Road cause more grief than anything being poorly positioned and there are plenty of near misses down there too.

"I can’t wait for it all to just be sorted now."

Traffic queuing in Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon after the temporary traffic lights stopped working earlier this month - Credit: Contributed

Mrs Gurney said there had also been issues with the temporary traffic lights cutting out in Hellesdon Road during the closure of Sweet Briar Road.

This resulted in long queues of traffic being diverted along Low Road and Hellesdon Road.

Norfolk County Council has been contacted for comment.