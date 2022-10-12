Fears over traffic influx from proposed A47 petrol station expansion

The Shell petrol station on the edge of Brundall near the A47 - Credit: Google

New electric vehicle charging bays and a larger shop could be built if a plan to demolish and rebuild an A47 petrol station is given the green light.

Despite backing for the electric vehicle points on the Shell petrol station in Yarmouth Road on the edge of Brundall, there are fears from district and parish councillors the revamp would bring an influx of traffic on the A47 roundabout.

Shell UK Oil Products Limited has applied to Broadland District Council for full planning permission to build a larger shop, three electric vehicle charging spaces, new fuel pumps and six car parking spots - double the amount of current spaces.

There will be no changes to the entrance and exit to the petrol station which is shared with people accessing the neighbouring McDonald's.

In a planning statement, Shell said: "Speed, availability and the reliability of charging infrastructure are currently the biggest potential deterrents to buying an electric car. Shell believes this could be changed with better access to recharging options."

Broadland District Council member Eleanor Laming - Credit: Contributed

District Green Party councillor Eleanor Laming, said: "I'm pleased about the electric vehicle charging points.

"This outlet will be open 24 hours a day and the planning statement states that an increase in demand is expected on existing petrol stations as numbers of these decrease nationally and the number of vehicles on the road increase.

"It can be expected that vehicle movements will increase putting more pressure on the road.

"The proposed increase in the size of the internal floorspace is noted, together with the suggestion that more jobs might be created. Customers may stay longer causing congestion.

"It is dangerous for pedestrians to cross Yarmouth Rd to McDonald's as there is no dedicated crossing."

Sharon Smyth, Brundall Parish Council clerk, said the council objected because it was concerned there was no waiting area for electric vehicles if all points were occupied.

There were also "highway safety concerns for the entrance and exit".

Shell said: "Careful consideration has been given to access and the existing arrangements have been retained as these clearly work so there will be no impact on the operation of the adjacent highway.

"Access within the site will be improved through the changes to the layout."







