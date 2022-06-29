Sorted! Relief as disabled man finally gets trees chopped back

Mark Dunmore and Tony Oliver, pictured inset, are relieved to see Mr Oliver's garden has been cleared - Credit: Mark Dunmore

A city wheelchair user is now able to dry his clothes after the council finally chopped back overgrown foliage which was engulfing his washing line.

The shrubs and weeds were left to run wild for two years in 58-year-old Tony Oliver's garden in Lusher Rise in the Marlpit area.

Mr Oliver - who has angina and chronic arthritis - is a private tenant but the city council had agreed to cut the shrubbery as it was overgrowing into communal areas used by council tenants living in flats next door.

After contacting the Evening News as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign - aiming to resolve problems for folk across the city - Mr Oliver and his 58-year-old neighbour Mark Dunmore were pleased to see the council clear the garden earlier this week.

The overgrown foliage before it was removed - Credit: Contributed

Mr Dunmore said: "We are very pleased to be able to report that over two days the council has been up and cleared the garden outside Tony’s flat.

"I have offered to restring his washing line now that we can get to it. Once again we thank the Evening News for your help."

Mr Dunmore had previously said the lack of council intervention to chop back the foliage had been "an ongoing situation for years and years".

Tony Oliver, pictured left, and Mark Dunmore have been left frustrated by an overgrown tree in Lusher Rise - Credit: Contributed

He believed the council had cut it back twice in the space of 11 years before this week's work.

Mr Dunmore previously said: "The council has been tasked with taking this on but it's looking a mess. They are taking money from a disabled man and not doing what he is paying them for.

"They are not doing what they are supposed to be doing."

And Mr Dunmore is now calling on the council to fulfil a further promise to stone the plot after the spiky foliage has been removed.

Tony Oliver's plot has been cleared by the city council after 'ongoing' calls for overgrown foliage to be chopped - Credit: Mark Dunmore

Norwich City Council is responsible for trees on land owned or managed by them which includes gardens of council homes and communal areas of council homes.

The city council has been contacted for comment.

Have you got a problem which needs sorting? Email the Evening News' news editor Ellie Pringle - eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk