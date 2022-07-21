£50k greenhouse gets planning approval after it's built

The greenhouse at The Walled Garden Community Shop and Café in Little Plumstead - Credit: Ian Mackie

A Victorian-style £50,000 greenhouse which will be open to the public has been granted planning permission.

Broadland District Council has this month approved plans for a greenhouse within The Walled Garden Community Shop and Café in Little Plumstead.

The greenhouse - which is already built - will be used to sell plants and hold horticultural classes.

Andy Carter, chairman of The Walled Garden, said: "We never thought there would be an issue with planning permission.

"It is one of those hurdles we had to go through but it was never likely to be a problem replacing an existing structure.

"There was an old Victorian greenhouse which would have been there for 150 years on the south facing wall.

"It fell down so it has been replaced with a modern structure. It broadens what we can do with teaching."

An impression of what the greenhouse at The Walled Garden in Little Plumstead - Credit: The Greenhouse Pro

Donations from a trust, a private donor and £10,000 to build the foundations from the Ivy Child Charitable Trust helped to ensure the greenhouse dream could be realised.

Mr Carter said: "It will probably be another few months before it's operational."

Ivy Child trustee and county councillor Ian Mackie (Cons), said: "The greenhouse is already looking magnificent and a wonderful addition to a valued oasis for many people.

"The shop and café have become a hub for this community and it's great to see it being so well supported.

"The new greenhouse will allow many more users and volunteers to participate, especially in winter months.”

County councillor Ian Mackie who is a Ivy Child trustee - Credit: Ian Mackie

It is expected there will be further fundraising for community benches and streams.

A planning officer report which recommended approval for the plans noted the structure would not have an impact on any homeowners.

The report added: "The greenhouse cannot be seen beyond the confines of The Walled Garden and as such has no impact on the setting of the listed buildings to the east.

"The intentions are that it will add to the facilities at the community centre and would not cause any noise or disturbance."

The Walled Garden in Little Plumstead - Credit: Ian Mackie

The Walled Garden opened in 2020 after more than four years of efforts by a group of volunteers.

It originally served the old hall and former hospital.