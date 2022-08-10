Temporary office plans submitted while police station renovation under way
- Credit: Archant
Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council for temporary offices to be put in at Bethel Street police station.
It comes after proposals were put to the authority to renovate the Grade II-listed building which dates back to 1936.
Although Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner is based at the constabulary’s headquarters in Wymondham, Bethel Street station remains an important hub and deployment base for Norwich and the surrounding areas.
Received on July 6, the application for temporary building and offices to be erected in the car park to the rear of the station was validated by Norwich City Council on July 22.
The building, made up of corrugated wall panels as part of modular office units, will comprise of both open-plan and smaller scale office space and kitchen on the first floor with lockers, toilet and shower facilities and storage space on the ground-level floor below.
Existing modular buildings - which are currently not in use by the force - are to be demolished or removed from site to make way for the new structure.
The proposed temporary office will not be detrimental to the heritage of Norwich city centre as it will replicate exactly what is already in place on site but on a temporary basis.
The aesthetic will be in-keeping with the existing industrial units that currently sit within the sunken courtyard - and hidden from view from street level by the permeant police station.
The structure is to serve on a temporary basis during refurbishment works of the main Bethel Street station.
Plans are designed to sit as tight as possible to the back retaining wall of the courtyard in order to reduce the visual impact and maintain security to the area as well as retain use of the existing utilities and services on site.
The works to the Bethel Street station are to include include replacing windows, building a new car park as well as removing some walls and the existing raised access floors.
Works are set to bring the city centre’s police station up to speed with "the needs of modern policing".