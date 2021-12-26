News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Campsite gets go-ahead at site of bowls club near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:30 AM December 26, 2021
Campers arrive at Sundown Festival 2017 Credit: Antony Kelly

A new campsite is coming to Taverham - Credit: Archant

Plans for a new campsite and office space next to a golf course on the edge of Norwich are going ahead after being approved this month.

A change of use planning application has been given the green light for the site of the Roundwood Bowls and Function Centre in Taverham.

Broadland District Council case officer for the application, Julie Fox, told Taverham Parish Council the proposal is designed to work around the bowling season which becomes quieter during the summer months.

"With far fewer sessions and low attendance at these sessions, there should not be a clash," she wrote.

The parish council also highlighted a badger sett being located near to the campsite.

But Mrs Fox assured them there was "very little chance of disturbance from dogs or campers".

The entrance to the Roundwood complex in Taverham where a new campsite is being proposed 

The entrance to the Roundwood complex in Taverham where a new campsite will be located - Credit: Google Maps

The importance of keeping dogs on leads will be explained to campers both at the time of booking and during check-in. 

It has been found the badger sett is located roughly 180m from the nearest tent towards the front of the site.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas
  2. 2 Police hunt Norwich man wanted after A47 incident
  3. 3 Dereham Road in Norwich reopens following earlier closure
  1. 4 Rough sleeper fights back after seeing his kids walk by from his doorway
  2. 5 'Exactly what this road needs' - New vegan bar opens in Norwich
  3. 6 Trans girl ready to celebrate first Christmas as 'true self'
  4. 7 Father and toddler abandoned at roadside after mask spat
  5. 8 ‘A miracle’: Babies born in Norfolk on Christmas Day
  6. 9 Tim Krul confirms he has tested positive for Covid second time this year
  7. 10 'Teemu is awesome': The Darkness frontman on his love for Norwich City star

One tree, which was found to be dead, was removed when clearing the site after it had become overgrown with vegetation and rubbish.

And Norfolk Highways did not raise any concerns over the amount of parking at the site with the car park suitable for both camping and bowlers if needed.

A design and access statement for the application, which was lodged by Maxine Rushton, of Roundwood Ltd, said the owners will look to expand the campsite in the future to included permanent camping pods.

Two camping areas would provide grass pitches for 14 family-sized tents, as well as three hard standing pitches suitable for tents or smaller campervans. 

Access to the site would be via the entrance to the Roundwood Function and Conference Centre off Ringland Road.

And the entrance would be wide enough to allow two cars to pull in and out of the site at the same time according to planning papers.

Meanwhile, safety netting would be provided by the golf club to prevent wayward shots from flying into the camping area.

Broadland District Council approved the plan on December 14.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hermes delivery note. 

Norwich delivery driver pleads guilty to Hermes parcels theft

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Grace Piercy, Norwich Evening News reporter, today braved the controversial 'ice rink' at Carrow Road Festive Fair.

Christmas | Opinion

'Is this the worst ice rink in the world?'

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Simon Sansome had to wait overnight to access his vehicle as the NCP car park in St Stephens Street

Wheelchair user stranded in city after disabled access shut at 8pm

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
peppa vet bills and savannah

Cat owner posts bank statement online to prove accusers wrong

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon