Campsite gets go-ahead at site of bowls club near Norwich

Plans for a new campsite and office space next to a golf course on the edge of Norwich are going ahead after being approved this month.

A change of use planning application has been given the green light for the site of the Roundwood Bowls and Function Centre in Taverham.

Broadland District Council case officer for the application, Julie Fox, told Taverham Parish Council the proposal is designed to work around the bowling season which becomes quieter during the summer months.

"With far fewer sessions and low attendance at these sessions, there should not be a clash," she wrote.

The parish council also highlighted a badger sett being located near to the campsite.

But Mrs Fox assured them there was "very little chance of disturbance from dogs or campers".

The entrance to the Roundwood complex in Taverham where a new campsite will be located - Credit: Google Maps

The importance of keeping dogs on leads will be explained to campers both at the time of booking and during check-in.

It has been found the badger sett is located roughly 180m from the nearest tent towards the front of the site.

One tree, which was found to be dead, was removed when clearing the site after it had become overgrown with vegetation and rubbish.

And Norfolk Highways did not raise any concerns over the amount of parking at the site with the car park suitable for both camping and bowlers if needed.

A design and access statement for the application, which was lodged by Maxine Rushton, of Roundwood Ltd, said the owners will look to expand the campsite in the future to included permanent camping pods.

Two camping areas would provide grass pitches for 14 family-sized tents, as well as three hard standing pitches suitable for tents or smaller campervans.

Access to the site would be via the entrance to the Roundwood Function and Conference Centre off Ringland Road.

And the entrance would be wide enough to allow two cars to pull in and out of the site at the same time according to planning papers.

Meanwhile, safety netting would be provided by the golf club to prevent wayward shots from flying into the camping area.

Broadland District Council approved the plan on December 14.