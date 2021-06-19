News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Revealed: New Anglia Square talks take place

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 8:22 AM June 19, 2021    Updated: 9:35 AM June 19, 2021
Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Talks to pave the way for a fresh application to revamp Norwich's Anglia Square have taken place between developers and opponents.

It is understood that developer Weston Homes has held talks with Historic England - one of the chief objectors to the previous £271m proposal which was rejected by the secretary of state.

The controversial plans, which included a 20-storey tower block, more than 1,200 new homes, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops, were approved by Norwich City Council, but were called in by the government.

A 20-storey tower is part of the mooted revamp of Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

The previous plans for Anglia Square were rejected. - Credit: Weston Homes

Historic England, SAVE Britain's Heritage and the Norwich Society were among those which objected to the plans for Anglia Square, triggering the call in.

Following a planning inquiry, an inspector recommended the scheme should go ahead, but local government secretary Robert Jenrick blocked it.

He said the massing of the individual blocks and the tower would be “uncharacteristic” in the Norwich City Centre Conservation Area and did not fit with policy.

Weston Homes had been planning a legal challenge, but abandoned it in April, pledging to go back to the drawing board and work with organisations to come up with new plans.

Discussions with Historic England are understood to have taken place.

During the planning inquiry, Historic England put forward an alternative vision for what could happen at the site.

You may also want to watch:

Designed by architects Ash Sakula, it featured just under 600 homes, the bulk at low levels, along with a sky garden.

Historic England commissioned Ash Sakula Architects to come up with alternatives to the Anglia Squar

Historic England commissioned Ash Sakula Architects to come up with alternatives to the Anglia Square scheme. Their plans include a sky garden. Pic: Ash Sakula Architects - Credit: Ash Sakula Architects

And Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said he hoped new proposals would come forward soon.

Norwich City Council Labour leader Alan Waters Picture: Ian Burt

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: How much to rent former high street store
  2. 2 Man put hidden camera in bedroom to spy on wife
  3. 3 Driver taken to hospital after four-car crash on key road into Norwich
  1. 4 No more action against teenager arrested after fatal Thorpe stabbing
  2. 5 Elderly man took his clothes off at Norwich park
  3. 6 Robbers knock out boy, 14, and steal trainers from his feet
  4. 7 Unlikely new use for city's Samson and Hercules building
  5. 8 Suspect identified in search for elderly man who undressed in park
  6. 9 'Fantastic' new hospital ward welcomes first patients
  7. 10 Community shock after teenager knocked unconscious as robbers steal trainers

He said: "I think everybody agrees this blighted site would benefit from regeneration, from new homes, jobs and investment.

"It would be good to see proposals coming forward in the next few months and to get an application into the city council.

"There is a strong consensus, even though there are differences over what it should look like, that the area does need to be redeveloped, so people in the area can benefit.

"The Anglia Square site is somewhere sorely in need of complete redevelopment."

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Weston Homes did not respond to a request for comment.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tina Page, from Sprowston, who has died.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Tributes to popular Tesco worker with 'sparkling personality'

Maurice Gray

Logo Icon
Angel Road Junior School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live

School shut after ceiling tile falls on to class of children

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Knotley the Labrador after his trip to the vets in Norwich

Woman hit with £900 vet bill after dog gets 'stoned' on park cannabis stash

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Debbie and Donald Pearce, managers at The Woodman pub on North Walsham Road in Norwich which has re-

Coronavirus | Video

Excitement as city pub reopens after 18-month closure

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus