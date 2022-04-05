Despair over rat running after key city road closed

Traffic is being monitored along Hellesdon Hall Road and Hellesdon Road by Discreet Security Limited, run by Jason Burrage, pictured inset - Credit: Archant/Discreet Security Limited

Frustrated homeowners are fed up with the constant stream of rat runners passing along their narrow road.

Those living along Hellesdon Road and Low Road, in Hellesdon, are counting down the days until Sweet Briar Road is reopened after it collapsed due to a burst water pipe in February.

Neighbours claim the once-quiet road is now plagued with a constant sound of revving, horns beeping and loud music.

Laura Gammon, 38, who lives in Hellesdon Road, said: "It's awful. The noise starts so early in the morning. The flow of traffic is constant and trying to get in and out of the drive is a nightmare.

"I am a bit worried about my six-year-old running out because we get so many ambulances coming down here so all the cars are pulling into the pavement to let them pass."

Traffic along Hellesdon Hall Road heading towards Hellesdon Road as a result of the Sweet Briar Road closure - Credit: Ben Hardy

Scott Chapman, 42, who lives just off Hellesdon Road, described the road as "chock-a-block".

"It's a nightmare that it is taking so long but the traffic lights in Hellesdon Road have made a difference since they were put in," he added.

An unnamed 33-year-old woman who lives with her partner said railings have been knocked down outside her home since the traffic has been diverted.

The railings which were recently damaged in Hellesdon Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

And homeowners now fear Hellesdon Bridge may be the next to collapse due to the sheer amount of traffic now using it.

Discreet Security Limited has been controlling heavy goods vehicles which exceed the three-tonne restriction from crossing the bridge.

Security guards have been using a government app to check the weights of vehicles by searching their registration numbers.

A community safety accreditation scheme security guard from Discreet Security monitoring traffic along Hellesdon Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

Heavy goods vehicles which exceed the limit are then waved down Hellesdon Hall Road instead.

Managing director Jason Burrage said: "My team are there for the county council to stop and assist larger vehicles. People with local knowledge are rat running through but we can't stop them as it is perfectly legal.

Jason Burrage, managing director of Discreet Security Limited - Credit: Contributed

"The volume of traffic on the roads these days is significant and the internet adds to the huge amount due to the deliveries which have increased tenfold."

Commenting on Sweet Briar Road, an Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "The team have started on the reinstatement of the embankment today as we had needed to wait for the bad weather last week to clear and the finalisation of approvals for the design.

"Once this is completed the work on the pipe will commence."