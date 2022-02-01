Plea for crossing at busy roundabout to help 'marooned' neighbours

Jill Wigy (left) and her neighbours are calling for a zebra crossing on St Williams Way, Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Neighbours "marooned" in their own homes are calling for a safe crossing to be installed across a busy road so that they can freely visit each other.

Folk living in St Williams Way in Thorpe St Andrew, which joins on to the busy Heartsease roundabout, want "any crossing" built on the 30mph road near the roundabout and have major concerns over safety.

And options to improve "pedestrian safety on all arms of the Heartsease roundabout" are being "explored" and could be out for public consultation this year, according to a spokeswoman for Transport for Norwich - a collaboration of Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council.

Jill Wigy, who is calling for a pedestrian crossing in St Williams Way - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Jill Wigy, who has lived in St Williams Way since 1976, said: "We have heard it all before. If it is going ahead the council should incorporate five crossings off the roundabout."

Mrs Wigy, who is visually impaired, added: "I want to be as independent as possible but feel marooned. It is getting to the point where I make excuses not to go out because of that wretched road.

"If motorists observed the 30mph speed limit it would be better."

Diane Burgess, 62, who cares for her 43-year-old daughter who cannot walk because of a degenerative brain disease, said: "I would like a crossing because to get across that road with a wheelchair is virtually impossible.

"I would think drivers would stop but they are in too much of a hurry. It is a nightmare. They steam down here."

Nearby there is a zebra crossing to the Aldi store across Plumstead Road and Harvey Lane, as well as a crossing to the Lloyds Bank in Harvey Lane.

This route is how some homeowners in St Williams Way get to the other side of the road near the roundabout.

St Williams Way leading up to the Heartsease roundabout - Credit: Brittany Woodman

John Fisher, Conservative county councillor for the Woodside division in Thorpe, said: "I fully understand the concerns of local residents and the need for a safe pedestrian crossing to be installed.

"I am looking forward to further meeting with officers regarding this so that a solution can be determined as soon as possible."