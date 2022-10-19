'Who designed this?' Campaigner slams new St Stephen's Street planters
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Dave Shraga
Accessibility concerns have been raised by members of the public with regards to the revamp St Stephens Street.
Planters in the busy shopping thoroughfare - which has undergone major changes as part of a £6.1m redevelopment project installing new bus bays and crossings - line the street either side of the bays.
Standing at around 20 inches tall, the metal planters - some of which have benches attached - have acute corners and rough sides which have prompted fears of injury.
A spokesman at Norfolk County Council said: "Safety checks were conducted throughout the design, construction and on completion of this scheme. There were no concerns raised about the planters on St Stephens Street.
"We would encourage anyone using a busy road like St Stephens to take the necessary care to avoid accident or injury to themselves or those around them.
"The planters use a material known as ‘corton’ or ‘weathering’ steel which is typically stronger than stainless steel, while enjoying the same shelf life.
"This steel is also highly damage resistant and requires very little ongoing maintenance. The deliberate weathered finish will continue to develop as time goes on."
Dave Shraga, 42, is the chairman of disability charity Inclusive Norwich.
Dave, a powered wheelchair user, said that the council's installations are an obstruction to those with accessibility needs.
He explained: "It's tricky to navigate anyway but for the council to throw more obstacles in there and tell us us to 'be careful' is an insult.
"There's a social model of disability and the bottom line of it says that although we have impairments, the society around us disables us by building incorrect infrastructure.
"It's essentially limiting us socially, economically and politically.
"Physically, when they build infrastructure like this, that limits us."
A city shopper, who wished to remain anonymous, further highlighted concerns that those crossing the road could trip up the curb and hit their head on a planter.
He added: "Who designed and okayed this? Why do they not have a definite curve to them?
"Why would they design something that could potentially hurt someone if they were to fall?"