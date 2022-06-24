Pavement blocked off outside shops as repair works take place

Businesses in a city street have encountered further disruption with barriers put up outside stores.

Two sets of barriers have been installed along St Benedicts Street this week.

Some of these are to assist with the repairs to St Margaret’s Church but barriers have also been placed outside Arcadia Hair Design after work was taking place to repair a damaged shop sign.

Sarah Nelson, owner of Arcadia Hair Design, said she was expecting the barriers outside her premises to be removed by the end of Wednesday.

But they remained in place throughout Thursday - which not only blocked off access to the pavement but also caused disruption for those trying to park at the back of the salon.

Ms Nelson said: "There are quite a lot of barriers around the shop which do not need to be here anymore. It's having an impact.

"It's a job to get cars in and out of the car park around the back. As soon as they can remove it the better."

Drivers also park at the back of the building to access flats above the salon.

A sign on the barriers state a contractor is carrying out work on behalf of Travis Perkins. The business has been contacted for comment.

Repairs were required for the salon's sign on the corner after a delivery van damaged it.

Ms Nelson continued: "We can get into the shop but it has stopped people going along the pathway. A lot of work has being going on along St Benedicts Street."

It is understood the barriers outside the church - located near Arcadia Hair Design - are to allow safe loading and unloading of materials essential to complete the works.

It comes after the street has been in a transitionary period as it moves to permanent pedestrianisation.

Mark Hedge, owner of Cookes Band Instruments in St Benedicts Street, has previously expressed anger over traders in the road being disrupted by the amount of room left for huge delivery lorries.

He feared this would have an impact on business.

Norfolk County Council and Norwich Historic Churches Trust have been contacted for comment.