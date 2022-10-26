Practicality concerns raised as council develop latest road revamp plan

Special Report

Cllr Chrissie Rumsby, inset, has questioned the quality of road improvements thus far - Credit: Chrissie Rumsby/Google Street View

Neighbours say they "don't have much faith" in the county council's latest transport proposal given criticisms and delays to two other major road revamps.

As part of the £32m Transforming Cities Fund, Norfolk County Council has been awarded an allocation of money to make Sprowston Road safer and more accessible.

The council has remained tight-lipped on how much cash it has to spend but has said plans could include widening the road and removing on-street parking.

Last year a consultation was held to gauge what neighbour's perceptions of the area were with the results published earlier this week.

Kofra and the Brewery Tap in Sprowston Road, which is set to be transformed with money given to Norfolk County Council - Credit: Google Street View

Half of the respondents said that Sprowston Road was served by a good bus service but it was hindered by huge amounts of traffic, which 80pc of people said was a problem.

Stopping pavement parking was also a high priority for 51pc of respondents as well as slowing traffic.

The county council is also yet to set a timescale for the project's start and completion.

A spokesman said: "We have carried out extensive engagement with the local community on how to improve Sprowston Road and the surrounding area.

"We are currently developing our proposals based on that feedback and we will share further details next year, where residents will have another opportunity to have their say."

But following the £6.1 million transformation of St Stephens Street - which opened earlier this month - Mile Cross Labour county councillor Chrissie Rumsby said she doesn't have much faith that the work delivered will be fit for purpose or delivered on time.

The council has had to defend the work at St Stephens after it was branded a "waste of money" by the leaders of the Labour and Liberal Democrat groups at County Hall.

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for Mile Cross - Credit: Labour Party

It comes after similar proposals - worth £6.2m - for Dereham Road have been pushed back since the summer.

Ms Rumsby said: "I welcome any improvement but from what I've seen so far from these projects there are very few where there's been an actual improvement."

She outlined the issues she believes are key: "Sprowston Road is not wide but it's a major road.

"Often there's nowhere for buses to go to let other traffic come through.

"Cars then straddle half the pavement which gives people very little space to move.

"They'll probably have to make Sprowston Road a one-way system. These are Victorian Roads serving in modern times.""

Mark White owns The Brewery Tap between Sprowston Road and Lawson Road.

The 41-year-old said: "There are bottlenecks, especially down the Magdalen Street end. You see buses mounting curbs which is not good for pedestrians.

Mark White, owner of the Brewery Tap in Sprowston Road, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

"Any regeneration in the long term is a good thing. There are too many cars and our car park is always busy."

He added the proposals will need to address where excess parking can be found as many of his punters park on single-yellow lines in off-peak hours.

"Where people will find those spaces, I don't know," he added.

Opposite at Kofra, 23-year-old Nathan Edden said he hopes in the event of works his regulars would venture to other stores under the brand.

Nathan Edden of Kofra in Sprowston Road, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

He said: "There's always roadworks in Norwich, we're a bit numb to it now.

"It gets really busy here, especially with buses. There definitely could be improvements.

"Even with no other cars coming it can be difficult to pass safely."

Susan Harrison, 64, of Garrett Court off Sprowston Road, said parking in the area is already hard to come by.

Susan Harrison lives in Garrett Court, just off Sprowston Road in Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

She said: "The trouble is now that the cars take half the path up.

"We need places to park but there's still not enough room for buses to pass.

"I welcome the idea of road widening but I don't know how it's going to happen.

"The plan to reduce parking in Sprowston Road is just not going to work.

"Our roads are so full already of people coming from Sprowston Road to find parking."

Frequent bus user Mike Ryan, 57, lives in Gertrude Road.

Mike Ryan of Gertrude Road, Norwich waiting for a bus into the city from Sprowston Road - Credit: Maya Derrick

He added: "Buses are a nightmare.

"I would welcome Sprowston Road being made easier to navigate for bus drivers."