Dig in! Why city families planted a hedgerow around footie pitch

William Warnes

Published: 8:00 AM March 26, 2022
Children and adults took part in the community planting event in Sprowston 

Children and adults took part in the community planting event in Sprowston - Credit: Sprowston Town Council

Folk living in a city suburb have planted a huge hedge to offer some privacy to young footie players while on the field.

People of all ages helped create 50 metres of hedgerow on the edge of Sprowston's Diamond Field last Saturday.

Once the hedge has matured, the town council expects it to provide privacy for the young football teams who train on the field every week.

The council said it will also help reduce noise coming from the field for those living nearby.

A community planting event at Sprowston's Diamond Field 

A community planting event at Sprowston's Diamond Field - Credit: Sprowston Town Council

The free planting event was organised by the town council with 60 people taking part.

They planted a total of 270 young hedging ‘whips’ with native species of hornbeam, beech, crab apple and hazel, sourced from a nearby nursery.

Town councillor Dawn Coleman, who led the event, said: “Putting in a hedge will create a new habitat for wildlife and improve the appearance of the area.

Sprowston town councillor Dawn Coleman who led the planting event 

Sprowston town councillor Dawn Coleman who led the planting event - Credit: Sprowston Town Council

“The response from the public has been really great.

“It was lovely to see so many young children getting involved and getting their hands dirty too.”

Sprowston mayor, John Ward (Cons), attended the event and said: “It was lovely to see the enthusiasm on the children’s faces as they planted these saplings.

"I am sure they will take pleasure in, and ownership of this hedge in the years to come.”

One of the families taking part in the planting event organised by Sprowston Town Council 

One of the families taking part in the planting event organised by Sprowston Town Council - Credit: Sprowston Town Council 

The planting project was part funded by £500 from Broadland District Council’s community tree planting grant, with the remainder of the cost coming from Sprowston Town Council’s own planting budget.

Councillors and planters discussing varieties of hedges 

Councillors and planters discussing varieties of hedges - Credit: Sprowston Town Council

The hedgerow planting follows on from a ‘tiny forest’ being planted at Sprowston Recreation Ground in February.

This formed part of Norfolk County Council's ambition to plant one million trees across the county over five years.

It is hoped this project will help Norfolk achieve net zero carbon by 2039 and represents more than one tree per person.

The planting event also comes after a recent tree trashing spree in the neighbouring village of Old Catton.

Dozens of trees were targeted in a series of vandalism incidents at Catton Park, with some being ripped apart and others having their tops lopped off.

The Diamond Field after the planting 

The Diamond Field after the planting - Credit: Sprowston Town Council

Kids and adults got their hands dirty for the community planting 

Kids and adults got their hands dirty for the community planting - Credit: Sprowston Town Council

