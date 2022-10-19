Bid for 20mph speed limit to be put on 'rat run' route
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Labour Party
Speeding drivers are "putting lives at risk" by zipping down a busy road where children play, according to county councillors.
Margaret Paston Avenue in the Mile Cross area of the city is often used a cut-through to access to Aylsham Road and Mile Cross Road.
All of the Mile Cross estate has a standard 30mph limit but there are calls for the road to be reduced to a 20mph restriction to help curb speeding.
Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for the Mile Cross ward, said: "A lot of people use it as a shortcut or rat run to get to Aylsham Road or Mile Cross Road.
"You often have to naturally slow down on terraced roads but on this one you can pick up speed and some people do not care. It's scary.
"It's putting lives at risk.
"I can still vividly remember a bad crash on that road a few years back."
Mrs Rumsby is working with the county council highways department in a bid to install safety measures for Margaret Paston Avenue.
But the councillor admits installing speed bumps could prove to be too expensive.
She added: "Margaret Paston Avenue is a priority but there are other roads in Mile Cross with issues as well.
"We are trying to do something about it."
Norfolk County Council has been contacted for comment.
Green Party councillors in the area have launched a petition to show the county council that the neighbourhood wants a 20mph limit with effective controls to ensure cars stick to it.
The councillors are also calling for the authority to monitor speeding in Margaret Paston Avenue to help work out the most effective ways of stopping this from happening.
Jamie Osborn, Green party county councillor for the Mancroft ward, said: "Many residential areas of Norwich have a 20mph speed limit but all of the Mile Cross estate still has 30mph.
"That is putting lives at risk, especially for children playing in the streets.
"Your local Green Party team is asking the county council to monitor speeding on roads like Margaret Paston Avenue."
The petition can be found at https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/make-margaret-paston-20mph.