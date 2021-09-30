Late changes see roadworks delayed - and the bill spike by £200k

Published: 12:30 PM September 30, 2021

Roadworks being carried out on South Park Avenue in Eaton - Credit: Archant

Late changes to a roadworks project on the edge of Norwich have seen neighbours have to endure an additional three weeks of disruption - and lumped more than £200k on the final bill.

Families living close to South Park Avenue have endured weeks of roadworks, with a scheme to widen the road getting under way on Monday, July 12.

The project was originally scheduled to last nine weeks with the planned date of completion set as Friday, September 10.

However, late changes to the road's surfacing have led to the scheme continuing beyond this date - with the project hoped to be completed by the end of this week.

The junction of Pettus Road and South Park Avenue, which has been closed for roadworks since July - Credit: Archant

And the changes have also seen the overall cost of the scheme spiral to almost £700,000, with the bill now estimated to be £696,000. The cost was originally expected to be around £460,000.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said: "Some changes to the final design to incorporate additional surfacing works increased the overall cost and duration of this project which will improve journey times for bus services along this busy route and access to Eaton Park for those travelling on foot or by bike.

"We always seek to minimise disruption where possible and thank the public for their patience while work is carried out.”

The roadworks led to bus routes diverted away from South Park Avenue and other delays for families living nearby.

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton, said the delays were frustrating, but that neighbours had praised the helpfulness and understanding of the contractors during the delays.

She said: "People using public transport have been without their normal routes for a couple of months now and the over-run has meant more disruption for these people.

"I think it will be a big relief to them when things are back to normal.

"The big question though is whether or not it will be value for money. How will that be evaluated?

"It will give more space to cyclists, but I'm a cyclist myself and have found that being passed by a bus going at 20mph isn't quite so bad, which is the speed limit on the road."

The works are scheduled to be finished on Friday, October 1.