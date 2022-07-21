Hole lot of trouble for villagers as road cracks open

A small mattress was used to cover the sinkhole in Spixworth - Credit: Contributed

A gaping sinkhole has opened up on a village road causing safely concerns for drivers.

Neighbours were so worried they took matters into their own hands and plonked a small mattress on the sinkhole in Giles Road, Spixworth.

It comes after another sinkhole opened up at the Park Road end of the street a few years ago which caused disruption to buses which travel along the route.

One 21-year-old woman, who lives near the sinkhole and who did not wish to be named, said: "The sinkhole was the size of a paving stone but circular.

"The one that previously happened at the end of the road was really quite big.

A sinkhole appeared in Giles Road in Spixworth - Credit: Contributed

"I assumed the latest one was caused by the heat. It caused a bit of trouble trying to get the car in and out. Someone had to put their own cover on the top of it."

She added that there had been a further sinkhole which opened up in the path running next to her home within the last three years.

Paul Rowe, chairman of Spixworth Parish Council, said: "From what I hear Spixworth was originally sandpits so the road is prone to collapsing as well as drains.

"Excuse the pun but I hope someone is looking into it.

"I know the roads have been closed in the past and Giles Road is part of a bus route. It is down to the county council and I know they usually get someone on it relatively quickly."

The sinkhole was repaired around 8.30am on Thursday after opening up the day before.

Norwich has a history of sinkholes opening up which included the time a bus fell down a hole in Earlham Road in March 1988 following the collapse of a medieval chalk mine.

Rouen Road and the Frere Road Community Centre in Heartsease have also had big sinkholes in March 2018 and March 2021 respectively.

The giant sinkhole that has appeared in the park on Frere Road, Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Anglian Water, Spixworth district councillor Sue Holland and Norfolk County Council have been contacted.