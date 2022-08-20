Plan for four shops in new housing development

How the parade of shops in Hethersett's Heather Gardens development could look if approved by South Norfolk Council - Credit: Corstorphine and Wright

A rapidly expanding village could have a parade of shops added to its latest large housing development.

Plans for one 4,320sqft shop and three 1,000sqft units north of Hethersett have been put forward to South Norfolk Council by Henry Davidson Developments.

The reserved matters application for the retail spaces is part of Heather Gardens development off Little Melton Road.

The development will have 1,196 homes and is under construction after receiving outline planning permission for the district council.

New homes in the Heather Gardens development in Hethersett - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

It is not yet known what businesses will fill the units.

The shops lie between a new school and houses.

People will be able to get on to the site by car and foot off Coachmaker Way, according to planning documents.

Heather Gardens, which is being developed by Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes, will also include community facilities, doctors surgeries, sports pitches, recreational space, play areas and information recreation spaces.

Adrienne Quinlan, chairwoman of Hethersett Parish Council - Credit: Peter Steward

Adrienne Quinlan, chairwoman of Hethersett Parish Council, said the council had not yet discussed the plans.

But speaking personally, she did not see any issues with the application.

She said: "We are as big as some of the small towns and I think some more shops is rights for the village. This site is separated from the other shops in the village and is good for other people to get to.

"We have a large development and it is right we have shops there. I think the location is sympathetic because it is next to the new school and other amenities.

"It is important for the community to have a shop. In the current climate with petrol prices, if people can so some of their shopping in the village that is a good thing."

Mrs Quinlan added the shops would be good for the older population in the village.

She added Hethersett has 3,350 houses, a Tesco store and a small supermarket.

A spokeswoman for Taylor Wimpey, the lead developer for Heather Gardens, said: "The retail centre is an integral part of Heather Gardens. Once delivered by Henry Davidson Developments it will be of great benefit to homeowners as well as the wider community."

She added 265 homes on the site are lived in.