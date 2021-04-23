Death of Conservative candidate postpones elections in Norwich ward

Published: 11:13 AM April 23, 2021

Elections in Norwich's Sewell ward have been postponed after Eve Collishaw's death. - Credit: Archant

The death of a candidate in the Norwich city and Norfolk county council elections has forced the postponement of polls in that ward.

Eve Collishaw, former Lord Mayor of Norwich, had been on the ballot sheet for as the Conservative candidate in Sewell ward in both city and council elections.

But her death this week at the age of 76 means the polls in that ward have been postponed, even though some postal votes have already been returned.

The Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) election in this ward will go ahead as planned.

The poll in Sewell ward has been postponed, although the police and crime commissioner count will go ahead. - Credit: Archant

The new election date for Sewell ward will be determined by the returning officer, but will be no later than 35 working days after the original date of poll - which was Thursday, May 6.

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council, which is responsible for running those polls, said: "All postal vote packs returned from Sewell will continue to be opened.

"The city and county ballot papers will be put to one side and not used, the PCC ballot papers will continue to be counted and all postal statements will continue to be checked.

"The late run of postal votes will only have the PCC ballot paper included."

Polling station in Sewell will be open on May 6, but only for PCC votes, which will be counted on the morning of Saturday, May 8.

The council said: "We will be communicating with registered residents in the ward and division (the boundaries are the same) confirming the postponement and will send poll cards and postal votes at the appropriate point for the new election.

"The remaining candidates will remain validly nominated. However, new candidates will be accepted for the postponed election.

"Timings for this will be confirmed once a new date is confirmed."

All 84 seats at Norfolk County Council are up for election, as are 13 of the 39 at Norwich City Council.

Miss Collishaw had represented Taverham on Norfolk County Council from 1997 to 2009 and Catton Grove on Norwich City Council from 2004 to 2011.

She also served as the 100th Lord Mayor of Norwich in 2009/10 and used to run Event Knitwear in Bridewell Alley.