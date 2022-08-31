Pipe spewing sewage into river FINALLY getting sorted

There have been ongoing issues with sewage in Thorpe St Andrew's River Green which county councillor Ian Mackie, pictured inset, is trying to resolve - Credit: Ian Mackie

Action has at last been taken to tackle ongoing issues with sewage leaking into a riverside beauty spot near the city.

The Environment Agency revealed back in February that a faulty pipe was the cause of pollution in the River Yare at Thorpe St Andrew's River Green.

After repairing one break in the pipe, the public body then found a further misconnection which was dumping waste into the water.

This is at a place often used by paddleboarders, canoeists and kayakers with those in the town previously calling for urgent action ahead of the busy summer season.

But a resolution now appears to have been found as Broadland District Council has stepped in and appointed a contractor to install a new pipe from the island to the mainland and on to the main sewer.

The costs of this will then be recovered from the landowner in the future who has previously been issued with a notice by the authority.

Ian Mackie, Conservative county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, said: "Having called for urgent action given the environmental and human risks in June, I am delighted that a contractor has now been appointed to install a new pipe to properly connect the island to the correct system.

Thorpe St Andrew county councillor Ian Mackie next to the River Yare in the town - Credit: Ian Mackie

"This needs to be done as soon as possible and will be a major step forward.

"However, the new system must be used by all those dwelling on the island and any raw sewage going into the river must stop or further enforcement action should be taken."

Broadland District Council has confirmed it has appointed a contractor and will be carrying out work as soon as possible.

The authority is currently awaiting an appropriate start date for the works.

Human sewage has been leaking into the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew from this white flap - Credit: Ian Mackie

Mr Mackie continued: "It is also necessary that the island owners fund this pipe and it doesn’t wholly fall on local taxpayers.

"Nevertheless, news that the pipe will be installed soon is a great success for those of us very concerned about public health and river safety.

"I would like to thank the local press who have helped me put a spotlight on this important environmental health issue."

The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment.