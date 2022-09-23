Calls to illuminate dingy city alley amid safety and crime concerns

There have been reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the alley between Lavengro Road and Mousehold Avenue - Credit: Alex Catt

City folk and local councillors are calling for the installation of street lighting in a long, dark alleyway in a bid to combat crime and ensure the safety of those living nearby.

Green councillor Alex Catt, along with those living in Lavengro Road in Sewell ward, have highlighted concerns surrounding a long-covered pathway that links the street to Mousehold Avenue.

Cllr Catt said: "Myself and councillor Gary Champion have been doing a social housing survey to assess how it is being maintained in the city.

"One of the issues we picked up on in Lavengro Road is that people don't feel safe in the area.

"Some even said that they didn't feel safe in their homes because of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing they see.

"A lot specifically mentioned the alley that leads from Lavengro Road to Mousehold Avenue.

"There's no street lighting at all and it's very overgrown - so you can't really see anything from either side.

"At night, it feels incredibly unsafe."

Norwich City Council is currently working to determine who has ownership and responsibility of the alleyway.

"This has been an issue for a very long time, it's always been like this," Mr Catt continued.

"There's such a simple solution: if there was street lighting, people would be able to see what's happening in the alley and feel safer walking through it.

"It's a proposal that community policing already support and it's also something Norwich City Council could easily do.

"They have a budget for estate aesthetics and improving estates, so this would fall directly within that.

"Lighting would make people feel safer in their homes and in their area, while also reducing crime as well."

Mr Catt added: "I'm angry because a lot of estates in the ward have been neglected - and this is a prime example of it. And nothing's being done about it.

"At night it does feel incredibly unsafe for someone to walk through. I wouldn't feel comfortable because it's so dark, so long and because of its reputation."

Norfolk police has been contacted for comment.