'Neglected' overgrown vegetation prompts safety fears for walkers
- Credit: Sophie Wyllie
Walkers on a footpath are at risk because overgrown vegetation is forcing them onto a busy road or cycle path, an environmental campaigner has warned.
John Peacock, spokesman for the Norwich branch of UK-wide Living Streets charity - which aims to create a better walking environment for everyone - wants better maintenance of the trees and brambles along the path along a section of Bluebell Road which links Eaton with the University of East Anglia.
He said the greenery is better maintained next to the dedicated two-mile long cycle path on the opposite side of the road and the worst area of the footpath, used a lot by students, is between South Park Avenue and Bluebell Crescent junctions.
Mr Peacock, from Peckover Road, said: "There is vegetation growing all along it. The cycle path side is being maintained OK but the pedestrian pathway is neglected.
"The path should be 4ft wide but some bits are 2ft.
"It is a main arterial route and Bluebell Road is busy with traffic in the week. One slip off the footpath and you are in the road.
"The vegetation is encroaching onto the path and people on foot cross the road to the cycle path when they see it.
Most Read
- 1 Protestors pour milk on floor in city's M&S calling for plant-based future
- 2 Young mum with baby mugged in broad daylight in city park
- 3 Homeowner's camera catches man in her garden during early hours
- 4 Armed police called after man threatens city bus passengers
- 5 Archaeologists called in at hospital site earmarked for development
- 6 Chippy van selling 'a taste of the seaside' outside city boozer
- 7 Family home with paddock and pool for sale for £1m
- 8 Four-bed home with roof terrace is for sale near Norwich for £775k
- 9 Access woes for council tenant in NR3 who feels trapped at home
- 10 Two-day fireworks party with 'exploding pumpkin' and rides coming to city
"We are looking for parity between cyclists and pedestrians and want a level playing field."
Mr Peacock added good safe walking routes were important because of environmental issues and provided alternatives to motorised vehicles.
Matthew Fulton-McAlister, Labour city councillor for University ward, said: "That is something I'll get reported into the council because we need to ensure these things are done and we can take swift action."
A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman, said: “We are responsible for maintaining adopted highway land, however in almost all cases, the boundary hedges and trees next to roads and paths are the responsibility of the adjacent landowner.
"When people report a danger or obstruction we will carry out an inspection and if we find a problem we'll either contact whoever is responsible and ask them to arrange for their hedges or trees to be pruned or, for our trees or hedges, we will schedule the necessary work to be completed.
"People can report highway issues via www.norfolk.gov.uk/highwayproblem"