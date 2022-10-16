'Neglected' overgrown vegetation prompts safety fears for walkers

John Peacock, spokesman for the Norwich branch of UK-wide Living Streets charity, next to an overgrown section of the Bluebell Road footpath in Norwich - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Walkers on a footpath are at risk because overgrown vegetation is forcing them onto a busy road or cycle path, an environmental campaigner has warned.

John Peacock, spokesman for the Norwich branch of UK-wide Living Streets charity - which aims to create a better walking environment for everyone - wants better maintenance of the trees and brambles along the path along a section of Bluebell Road which links Eaton with the University of East Anglia.

He said the greenery is better maintained next to the dedicated two-mile long cycle path on the opposite side of the road and the worst area of the footpath, used a lot by students, is between South Park Avenue and Bluebell Crescent junctions.

An overgrown section of vegetation next to the Bluebell Road footpath in Norwich - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Mr Peacock, from Peckover Road, said: "There is vegetation growing all along it. The cycle path side is being maintained OK but the pedestrian pathway is neglected.

"The path should be 4ft wide but some bits are 2ft.

"It is a main arterial route and Bluebell Road is busy with traffic in the week. One slip off the footpath and you are in the road.

"The vegetation is encroaching onto the path and people on foot cross the road to the cycle path when they see it.

"We are looking for parity between cyclists and pedestrians and want a level playing field."

The dedicated cycle path on one side of Bluebell Road in Norwich - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Mr Peacock added good safe walking routes were important because of environmental issues and provided alternatives to motorised vehicles.

Labour city councillor Matthew Fulton-McAlister - Credit: Archant

Matthew Fulton-McAlister, Labour city councillor for University ward, said: "That is something I'll get reported into the council because we need to ensure these things are done and we can take swift action."

An overgrown section of the footpath on the side of Bluebell Road, Norwich - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman, said: “We are responsible for maintaining adopted highway land, however in almost all cases, the boundary hedges and trees next to roads and paths are the responsibility of the adjacent landowner.

"When people report a danger or obstruction we will carry out an inspection and if we find a problem we'll either contact whoever is responsible and ask them to arrange for their hedges or trees to be pruned or, for our trees or hedges, we will schedule the necessary work to be completed.

"People can report highway issues via www.norfolk.gov.uk/highwayproblem"