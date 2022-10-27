Appeal hoping to install digital billboard at junction rejected
- Credit: Google Maps/Matt White
Campaigners are toasting the decision to shelf plans for a "dazzling" new billboard at a busy city junction.
A planning inspector dismissed an appeal from Alight Media after the advertising company's application for an electronic billboard in Roundtree Way in Sprowston was rejected.
The application for an illuminated 48-sheet display had received objections from Sprowston Town Council and campaign groups such as Adblock Norwich.
Matt White, a campaigner for Adblock Norwich, said: "It's fantastic news the appeal has been rejected as it was a crazy suggestion in terms of public safety and amenity to have one there.
"Common sense has prevailed."
Norfolk highways also raised concerns about the proposal as it was likely to add to the level of distraction for motorists at a location where traffic volumes are heavy throughout the daytime and most evenings.
Alight Media has already successfully installed an electronic billboard at the junction of Dereham Road and Douro Place in April.
This was described as being "more suitable for Piccadilly Circus" than Norwich by city councillors in the ward at the time.
And there were fears that a flashing billboard would have been unsuitable for the busy Roundtree Way junction.
Mr White said: "It would have increased the risk of collisions and harm to pedestrians, cyclists and all road users.
"It would have been very hazardous."
Adblock Norwich believes electronic billboards are particularly inappropriate during a cost of living crisis when energy bills are soaring for households and businesses.
"We do not want to see these adverts in our city," Mr White continued.
"One of the main issues under the current planning law is that you can't reject on energy use but we are more and more aware of how high energy these billboards are.
"One electronic billboard is the equivalent of 11 to 12 homes worth of energy per year.
"That is horrible anyway but in the context of an energy crisis when people can't afford things it is unacceptable."
Rob Smith, development director of Alight Media, has been contacted for comment on the appeal being rejected.
He previously stated the company provides an opportunity for local and national businesses to advertise.