New safety measures drawn up for 'rat-running' road

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:30 AM February 14, 2022
County councillor Ben Price, inset, is looking to install safety measures near Thorpe Road which is currently closed 

County councillor Ben Price, inset, is looking to install safety measures near Thorpe Road which is currently closed

Frustrated folk may have their road safety fears eased as measures are planned to help prevent speeding in a city neighbourhood. 

Rosary Road and surrounding roads such as Chalk Hill Road have seen an additional amount of traffic as a result of the closure of Thorpe Road and Riverside Road. 

The closures are in place as part of a Transport for Norwich project to create a new hub outside Norwich train station and a new bus gate in Thorpe Road. 

Riverside Road is currently closed as part of the Transport for Norwich scheme 

Riverside Road is currently closed as part of the Transport for Norwich scheme

Thorpe Hamlet Green Party councillor Ben Price has since been working to introduce measures to help mitigate the impact of rat-running and speeding in the area. 

It comes after a Royal Mail lorry crashed into a wall near the Lionwood Junior School last year.

A recovery vehicle pulls the lorry from the park.

The Royal Mail lorry being towed away last year

Mr Price said: "The quality of life for locals should not deteriorate as a result of this project.

"Speeding and rat-running are already causing difficulties here and they need to get better, not worse.

"I have been working on this to try and turn what is a poor design which does create traffic burdens to try to secure funding to mitigate that." 

Councillor Ben Price has been speaking to folk in the Rosary Road area of Norwich about road safety measures 

Councillor Ben Price has been speaking to folk in the Rosary Road area of Norwich about road safety measures

Following a survey with neighbours, Mr Price is working towards funding for 20mph throughout the area and speed bumps.

Mr Price said: "One suggestion is that signage is installed to prevent cars turning left out of Chalk Hill Road and St Matthews Road.

"But this and other proposals need to be consulted on properly so that neighbours’ input is finally taken into consideration." 

A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

The damaged wall after the Royal Mail lorry crash last year

Original plans to make Chalk Hill Road and St Matthews Road one-way were unpopular among people living nearby. 

Thorpe Road and Riverside Road are expected to be closed for six months in total with traffic proving particularly bad on Saturday as Norwich City played Manchester City at Carrow Road.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “We are monitoring this situation closely and it has always been the intention that a wider 20mph zone is looked at for this area following the completion of the Thorpe Road bus gate.

"Before this work commenced, we carried out extensive traffic surveys for the area under consideration so we have a base line of traffic levels and speeds."

