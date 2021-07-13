News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Up to eight weeks of roadworks to begin in city

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:42 PM July 13, 2021   
Road sign on Hall Road in Norwich

Work on Hall Road in Norwich will start on Wednesday, July 14. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Up to eight weeks of roadworks will begin on a Norwich street tomorrow (Wednesday, July 14), with a busy road shut in one direction while the £85,000 work is done.

The work is to reconstruct and resurface pavements on Hall Road, from the A146 ring road roundabout at Tuckswood to St John's Close.

Norfolk County Council bosses say the work should take about six weeks, but could end up taking up to eight, depending on the weather.

During the work, there will be a phased one-way road closure along Hall Road.

The work will start from the roundabout and then continue north on Hall Road.

You may also want to watch:

The one-way closure means that there will be no access past the works for traffic travelling south, and a fully signed diversion will be in place.

The council says the road will remain open to northbound through traffic at all times.

Most Read

  1. 1 One way streets and road closures mooted in Norwich shake-up
  2. 2 Norwich set for summer of disruption as roadworks begin
  3. 3 'Scandalous' - Drivers' anger over city taxi rank move
  1. 4 Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid
  2. 5 Burglar who targets elderly strikes again
  3. 6 Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park
  4. 7 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
  5. 8 New future for city's historic Guildhall revealed
  6. 9 Residents use brooms to save homes from flooding
  7. 10 Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy

But Latimer Road and Abbot Road will be closed from their junctions with Hall Road for the first stages of the works.

The council says roads will remain accessible to residents, businesses and the school.

But lengths of the pavement will be shut for spells, as the work continues, with temporary pedestrian paths provided.

The county council has thanked people for their patience while the pavement improvement work is done.

It will mean changes to First's 38 and 38A services heading away from the city.

They will follow their usual route as far as the end of Trafford Road and Hall Road, at which point they will  turn right. and then operate via Cecil Road, Ipswich Road and Lakenham Road to resume the usual route on the roundabout at the end of Hall Road.

Services towards the city are unaffected and will follow their usual routes.

The work comes just days after work began on a £470,000 road improvement project in another part of the city, which will cause disruption for the next two months.

The work in South Park Avenue, which runs next to Eaton Park, will see diversions and closures until Friday, September 10.

It will see the road widened and resurfaced, with a new zebra crossing installed near a park entrance.

Work begins in South Park Avenue, by Eaton Park in Norwich, on Monday morning, July 12.

Work begins in South Park Avenue, by Eaton Park in Norwich, on Monday morning, July 12. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Bus bosses say the work will address a problem where number 25 First buses have to wait to pass each other because the road is not wide enough.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bedfords Bar on Old Post Office Yard. Photo: Glen Carr

Norwich City Council

'Baffling loophole' - How city bar can legally serve pints despite ban

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The King's Arms pub at Mile Cross Road pictured in 2013. Pic: Denise Bradley

Forced sale of pub site should serve as warning over other eyesores

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Harry Kane England scoring

Bosses say no to Monday staff lie-in after England game

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Eaton Park. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Parking charges for two Norwich parks could be in place by end of year

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus