Up to eight weeks of roadworks to begin in city

Published: 2:42 PM July 13, 2021

Work on Hall Road in Norwich will start on Wednesday, July 14. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Up to eight weeks of roadworks will begin on a Norwich street tomorrow (Wednesday, July 14), with a busy road shut in one direction while the £85,000 work is done.

The work is to reconstruct and resurface pavements on Hall Road, from the A146 ring road roundabout at Tuckswood to St John's Close.

Norfolk County Council bosses say the work should take about six weeks, but could end up taking up to eight, depending on the weather.

During the work, there will be a phased one-way road closure along Hall Road.

The work will start from the roundabout and then continue north on Hall Road.

You may also want to watch:

The one-way closure means that there will be no access past the works for traffic travelling south, and a fully signed diversion will be in place.

The council says the road will remain open to northbound through traffic at all times.

But Latimer Road and Abbot Road will be closed from their junctions with Hall Road for the first stages of the works.

The council says roads will remain accessible to residents, businesses and the school.

But lengths of the pavement will be shut for spells, as the work continues, with temporary pedestrian paths provided.

The county council has thanked people for their patience while the pavement improvement work is done.

It will mean changes to First's 38 and 38A services heading away from the city.

They will follow their usual route as far as the end of Trafford Road and Hall Road, at which point they will turn right. and then operate via Cecil Road, Ipswich Road and Lakenham Road to resume the usual route on the roundabout at the end of Hall Road.

Services towards the city are unaffected and will follow their usual routes.

The work comes just days after work began on a £470,000 road improvement project in another part of the city, which will cause disruption for the next two months.

The work in South Park Avenue, which runs next to Eaton Park, will see diversions and closures until Friday, September 10.

It will see the road widened and resurfaced, with a new zebra crossing installed near a park entrance.

Work begins in South Park Avenue, by Eaton Park in Norwich, on Monday morning, July 12. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

Bus bosses say the work will address a problem where number 25 First buses have to wait to pass each other because the road is not wide enough.