Bosses slam major roadworks causing disruption in suburb

Traders are already being met with disruption as a result of a new set of roadworks at a key city junction.

Temporary traffic lights are in place at the junction of Drayton High Road and the Boundary Road in Hellesdon.

Drayton High Road is due to be widened and resurfaced as part of the 157-home second phase of the Persimmon Homes scheme at the former Royal Norwich Golf Club.

Roadworks near Asda on the Drayton High Road - Credit: Denise Bradley

The work is being carried out by Persimmon's contractor Breheny.

Ann Roper, owner of the Cosy Catz Cattery located nearby, said: "It's affecting my customers who are having difficulty getting here.

"They are having to go on quite big diversions to get around via Reepham Road. They are still coming but sometimes they are late.

"The roadworks just seem to have gone for so long in this area."

Ann Roper, owner of Cosy Catz Cattery in Hellesdon - Credit: Cosy Catz Cattery

Works at the Asda junction took place this week.

And the Drayton High Road works are scheduled to be completed between Monday, November 7 until Friday, November 11.

Tony Pounder, 53, who lives in Low Road in Hellesdon, said: "It is having a major impact on an already frustrating situation.

"I fully appreciate that major works such as this would cause disruption but it could have been much better managed.

"For example, allowing traffic to use the newly completed section of Drayton High Road while levelling up the old section of the road.

"I hope provisions have been put in place for emergency service vehicles."

Roadworks near Asda on the Drayton High Road - Credit: Denise Bradley

Shelagh Gurney, Conservative county councillor for Hellesdon, said: "The road widening works need to be done.

"It can be inconvenient for some people but the workers are doing their best to get it finished by working overnight for some of it."

Hellesdon councillor Shelagh Gurney - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A county council spokesman said: "While resurfacing works take place on Drayton High Road, a fully signed diversion will be in place to allow drivers to easily find alternative access to homes and businesses further along the road.

"Businesses will be able to remain open as usual throughout the works, with access maintained at all times from either Middletons Lane junction or from Boundary Road, depending on the phase of resurfacing work."