Divers make 'worrying' finds during River Wensum clean-up
- Credit: Michael Cutting
Scuba divers plunged into the River Wensum as part of a volunteer effort which resulted in a shopping trolley and traffic cones being among the items fished out of the water.
More than 50 people in the community joined Green Party councillors to clean the city river and its banks on Saturday.
Frogmen were all kitted out for the clean-up of the chalk river which Green Party city councillor Lucy Galvin proposed should be given the Freedom of the City in January.
Speaking after Saturday's efforts, Ms Galvin said: "It’s very worrying to see this amount of refuse in Norwich’s gem of a river. It was an incredible volunteer effort.
"Much more needs to be done by local authorities to look after this rare and precious chalk stream.”
A bicycle, shopping trolley, traffic cones, a bed quilt and multiple black bags' worth of rubbish were collected from the river and its banks after the group met at 10.30am at Pull's Ferry.
Norwich Cathedral gave the group permission to set up at the location and Pub and Paddle donated canoes and rowing boats for the clean-up.
Green Party councillor Gary Champion said: "On previous events, Green councillors have helped to pull up to 40 bags of rubbish out of the river.
"We’ve found bicycles and plenty of scary things that shouldn’t have been in there.
"With Halloween just around the corner, I’m frightened by the state of our water.
"Sewage has been discharged on to beaches all along the south coast and here in Norfolk, sewage is pumped into rivers during heavy rainfall."
Norwich City Council has stated it is leading its River Wensum Strategy in partnership with a number of public bodies including the Environment Agency, the Broads Authority, Norfolk County Council and the Wensum River Parkway Partnership.
A public consultation was launched as part of this strategy in June 2018.
The council believes the river can play "an important part in the growth and vitality of the city".
The Environment Agency has previously said it has requested a review of the outflow monitoring of water at Bishopgate, and that Anglian Water had installed 800 monitoring devices since 2018 in the river.