'It makes sense' - Support for plans to change major city road

Dereham Road at the junction with Larkman Lane. Pictured inset is Adrian Vantonder, who works at Majestic Wine - Credit: Denise Bradley/Ben Hardy

Traders and homeowners living near a key city route earmarked for major changes believe safety improvements would be welcome.

Norfolk County Council has outlined plans for Dereham Road which includes a travel hub from Grays Fair to Gurney Road and new sections of inbound and outbound bus lanes.

A speed limit reduction to 30mph along the road between Longwater Lane and Norwich Road, as well as the removal of the Butterfly Way pedestrian underpass have also been put forward.

Adrian Vantonder, who works at Majestic Wine in Dereham Road, said: "Any plans which are cycle friendly are welcome. A lot of people working here cycle into work.

"There is a lot of traffic in this area and Dereham Road is a key route into the city.

"So I'm not surprised they are looking at it for works."

The county council has said the proposals set out a "blueprint for improving sustainable travel and safety on an important part of the road network".

Additional bus stops and real time passenger information are also mooted as part of the Transport for Norwich proposal which is going to public consultation.

Ian Punchard, 46, lives just off Dereham Road in Raglan Street and often cycles around the city.

He said: "It can be dangerous along Dereham Road as a cyclist, especially if it is raining and the road is wet.

"Any improvements for traffic is definitely a good thing.

The start of Dereham Road in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

"The council has been improving other areas of Norwich and not really focused on Dereham Road before so it makes sense."

A staff member at the Eagle Mini Mart in Dereham Road, who did not wish to be named, wondered if the funds would be better spent on easing homelessness and addiction.

She questioned why the Butterfly Way underpass would have to be removed - saying that it can be used for photoshoots and artwork.

The shop worker added: "It is not a bad idea what they are doing to help with traffic and businesses.

"I am from London originally so I know how good bus lanes help with the traffic."

To comment on the proposals, people can visit norfolk.gov.uk/derehamroad and complete the online survey before Wednesday, November 30.