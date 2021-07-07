Video
Car, bike, e-scooter, feet: What's quickest way to get around Norwich?
Forget this month's British Grand Prix at Silverstone - this is the only high-stakes race you need to watch.
When it comes to getting around the city, there are plenty of ways to get by - particularly with the introduction of the Beryl scheme which offers both manual and assisted bicycles and e-scooters.
But what is the quickest and most efficient way of getting around Norwich? Members of our visual team have found out.
In a race for the ages, four members of our visual team competed to see who could get from the University of East Anglia to City Hall in the shortest time, using four different modes of transport.
Visual editor Neil Perry clambered onto a bicycle, while visual journalists Ella Wilkinson and Jess Coppins got behind the wheel of a car and aboard an e-scooter respectively. Meanwhile, senior visual journalist Neil Didsbury relied on just the power of his own two feet.
The hilarious video captures the benefits and the drawbacks of each of the four modes of transport - from the frustration of circumnavigating roadworks to the simple pleasures of being able to say hellos to passers-by on foot; even if they do not always reciprocate.
And in the end, there is a photo finish at the steps of City Hall, as Mr Perry glided across the finish line seconds before Miss Wilkinson - who was held up while having to park her car.
Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council's cabinet member for transport, said that given the investment the council had made across the years in improving conditions for cycling around Norwich the result did not surprise him.
He said: "I sometimes drive into the city, sometimes I walk and sometimes I cycle, so I know what all those three are like.
"I know when I go into City Hall I find it far less stressful to cycle in. In a car you can get stuck in traffic then have to worry about where to park.
"Not only are bikes good for your health and better for the environment, so they are a great way to get around the city - what is not to like?"