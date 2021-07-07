News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Video

Car, bike, e-scooter, feet: What's quickest way to get around Norwich?

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:37 PM July 7, 2021   
Archant visual team members compete in a race

Archant visual team members Ella Wilkinson, Neil Perry, Jess Coppins and Neil Didsbury race from the UEA to City Hall on different modes of transport. - Credit: Archant

Forget this month's British Grand Prix at Silverstone - this is the only high-stakes race you need to watch. 

When it comes to getting around the city, there are plenty of ways to get by - particularly with the introduction of the Beryl scheme which offers both manual and assisted bicycles and e-scooters.

But what is the quickest and most efficient way of getting around Norwich? Members of our visual team have found out.

Visual journalist Ella Wilkinson fighting off road rage in the race to Norwich from the UEA

Visual journalist Ella Wilkinson fighting off road rage in the race to Norwich from the UEA - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In a race for the ages, four members of our visual team competed to see who could get from the University of East Anglia to City Hall in the shortest time, using four different modes of transport.

Jess Coppins, who represented the e-scooter in the race into the city

Jess Coppins, who represented the e-scooter in the race into the city - Credit: Archant

Visual editor Neil Perry clambered onto a bicycle, while visual journalists Ella Wilkinson and Jess Coppins got behind the wheel of a car and aboard an e-scooter respectively. Meanwhile, senior visual journalist Neil Didsbury relied on just the power of his own two feet.

Neil Perry, on a bicycle arriving at City Hall ahead of the competition

Neil Perry, on a bicycle arriving at City Hall ahead of the competition - Credit: Archant

The hilarious video captures the benefits and the drawbacks of each of the four modes of transport - from the frustration of circumnavigating roadworks to the simple pleasures of being able to say hellos to passers-by on foot; even if they do not always reciprocate. 

You may also want to watch:

And in the end, there is a photo finish at the steps of City Hall, as Mr Perry glided across the finish line seconds before Miss Wilkinson - who was held up while having to park her car.

Neil Didsbury on foot in the great race to Norwich

Neil Didsbury on foot in the great race to Norwich - Credit: Archant

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council's cabinet member for transport, said that given the investment the council had made across the years in improving conditions for cycling around Norwich the result did not surprise him.

He said: "I sometimes drive into the city, sometimes I walk and sometimes I cycle, so I know what all those three are like. 

Norfolk county councillors Andrew Jamieson (centre) and Martin Wilby (right) with Beryl bikes CEO Ph

Norfolk county councillors Andrew Jamieson (centre) and Martin Wilby (right) with Beryl bikes CEO Phil Ellis (front) and Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard (left) on launch day of the public cycle operator in Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

"I know when I go into City Hall I find it far less stressful to cycle in. In a car you can get stuck in traffic then have to worry about where to park.

"Not only are bikes good for your health and better for the environment, so they are a great way to get around the city - what is not to like?"


