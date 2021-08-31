City tattoo parlour could be turned into flat

Published: 5:30 AM August 31, 2021

A tattoo parlour beneath Barber King could be turned into flats - Credit: Google

A city tattoo parlour in the centre of Norwich's clubland could be converted into a house.

A fresh bid has been lodged to convert the lower ground floor of 66 Prince of Wales Road into a residential flat.

The floor is currently used by Tattoo King parlour, with the upper ground floor occupied by Barber King.

However, a plan has now been lodged to convert the lower ground floor for residential use, which would also include the installation of a roof light.

A previous bid for this purpose was refused in February 2021 by Norwich City Council, amid concerns over whether the property would have sufficient natural light.

You may also want to watch:

However, papers submitted with the revised application say the proposed layout has been changed to address this matter.

The papers add that the flat would be acoustically insulated to address concerns over noise pollution from Prince of Wales Road.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course



