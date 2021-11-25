Battle over shabby shed rages on as car hobbyist moves in

The roadside shed near Pound Lane Sainsbury's is currently being used as a hobby space for cars - Credit: Ben Hardy

A controversial shed which caused fury after being used for banned trading is now home to a hobbyist's workshop.

The shed, which is located at the junction of Pound Lane and Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, was being used for trading activity in the summer despite an enforcement notice from Broadland District Council still being in place.

Homeowners living near the shed were outraged by the disturbance caused by the industrial use and the tenant was asked to leave the site.

The shed pictured in August when it was being used for trading - Credit: Ben Hardy

But now, a new tenant who is aged 31 and did not wish to be named, has taken on the contentious site.

The tenant will use the site for his hobby of renovating cars and is currently restoring a BMW with a V8 Lexus engine for motor racing.

The tenant said he saw the shed being advertised online and jumped at the offer given the location and relatively cheap rent.

He said he signed a two-year contract with the landlord which costs £350 a month.

A car is currently being renovated inside the shed - Credit: Ben Hardy

"The landlord told me that a hobby space is fine as long as there is no business taking place," the tenant explained.

"For me it is the perfect place. I live in a flat in central Norwich where there is no real space to do up cars. I often go to Snetterton as well as race tracks and drift tracks as a hobby."

Fencing has also been erected by the landlord around the shed after it was slammed an "eyesore" for those passing by along Pound Lane.

Fencing was put up by the shed owner after the site was considered to be an eyesore for those passing by - Credit: Ben Hardy

Broadland District Council's enforcement notice was served in October 2017 following complaints about the business.

Previous owner Richard Nugent, of Bookcaseman, had appealed against the restrictions, but the inspector sided with the council and said the shed had to be taken down within six months, however it was not.

What has the county councillor said?

The recent activity at the shed has been noted by neighbours and reported to the county council.

John Fisher, district and county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, said: "I received a report from a number of the neighbours saying there was activity and a generator running which was noisy and causing smoke and pollution.

Councillor John Fisher - Credit: Norfolk County Council



"I have been to the site a couple of times on Wednesday and it is all very quiet.

"The fence is welcome to hide the eyesore but the fact that activities are progressing behind the fence is still an issue.

"To my knowledge the only permission which exists is for the existing shed to be removed and a new timber shed erected for hobby use. The generator should be removed also."

Broadland District Council and the owner of the shed have been approached for comment.