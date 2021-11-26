Shabby shed being used by car hobbyist is 'planning breach', council says

A BMW is currently being renovated inside the Pound Lane shed in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Ben Hardy

A car enthusiast who unknowingly hired a shed at the centre of controversy has been told he might have to move out after just a month.

Located near the junction of Pound Lane and Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, the shed has a dramatic history after Broadland District Council issued an enforcement notice back in October 2017 banning a business from trading there.

In May the district council approved planning approval for the shed to be replaced.

However that wasn't done - and as a result the new tenant has been told the site is in breach of planning control.

The roadside shed near Pound Lane Sainsbury's is currently being used as a hobby space for cars - Credit: Ben Hardy

The 31-year-old man, who did not wish to be named, said he is currently paying £350 a month to use the shed for renovating racing cars.

He said: "I am a bit confused. I have already paid the deposit.

"I am cool with moving out if I have to. It's just a shed. The owner did show me the new plans for the site."

Under the approved plan, the existing degraded timber cladded building would be replaced with new smaller hobbyist workshop building.

The design intends to rule out increased traffic flow or other detrimental consequences that could be brought to the site from a larger commercial building.

But the landlord, who is listed on the application as Mohammed Akbar of Bowthorpe Road, has jumped the gun by allowing the existing shed to be used.

A spokesman for Broadland District Council said the landlord has been contacted by the authority and advised the planning permission approved was for a replacement building rather than the current shed.

He added: "An enforcement notice will be served in respect of the current use of the site which does represent a breach of planning control, and the compliance period to cease this use will be less than a year."

Neighbours complained about vehicles entering their access when the shed was being used commercially in the summer - Credit: Ben Hardy

Neighbours have previously complained about trading activity and pollution from the existing shed.

Fencing has recently been erected so the shed is hidden from Pound Lane.

Fencing was put up by the shed owner after the site was considered to be an eyesore for those passing by - Credit: Ben Hardy

This did not require planning permission, and was deemed by Broadland to improve the appearance of the site.

The landlord has been approached for comment.

The shed pictured in August before fencing was erected - Credit: Ben Hardy



