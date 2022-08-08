New safety measures planned for crossing used by school children

County councillor Ian Mackie, pictured inset, is exploring road safety options near the crossing in Pound Lane - Credit: Ian Mackie

Fears over the safety of school children near a busy road have sparked calls for action.

Thorpe St Andrew's Conservative county councillor Ian Mackie met with highways engineers in Pound Lane where pupils cross the path to access Thorpe St Andrew High School.

Among the options being considered are an upgrade to the existing electronic signage and cutting vegetation near the road.

New painted road markings and a possible traffic island are also being explored.

The councillor - who will use his county highways allowance and other safety grants to fund the works - was told a pedestrian crossing would cost more than £100,000.

Mr Mackie said: "People have recently raised concerns about the safety of this particular stretch of road both from a perspective of young people crossing as well as car users.

"They have all faced hazards when the road is open. I am looking for solutions to reduce speed, making the crossing places safer by cutting vegetation and installing new flashing signs.

"Road safety near high schools is not an issue exclusive to Thorpe. At various high schools some young people are putting themselves and others at risk and some drivers are going far too fast."

One mum living in the area, who did not wish to be named, said attempting to cross Pound Lane with buggies can be intimidating and she would like to see the speed reduced given the amount of young families who use the route.

It comes as Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has also been looking into concerns over the positioning of the crossing in Thunder Lane.

A spokesman for the town council said the authority has earmarked both Thunder Lane road safety and electric charging points for the Parish Partnerships Scheme in which councils are invited to submit bids for highway improvement schemes.

Thunder Lane has become a safety concern with the council aware of instances where drivers have had to brake sharply to avoid hitting children.

Pound Lane was considered by the town council last year as part of the Parish Partnerships Scheme but it did not meet the criteria at the time.