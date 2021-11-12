'Largest I've seen it': Call to fix growing pothole in city cycle lane

The hole which has opened up in the cycle lane in Christchurch Road - Credit: Contributed

A gaping pothole has made a Norwich cycle lane extremely difficult to navigate for those travelling by bike.

The hole is causing difficulties just before the traffic lights at the junction of Christchurch Road and Unthank Road.

A woman, who did not wish to be identified, said she cycles along the route on a daily basis and has had to report the hole to the county council.

She said: "That pothole opens every year, but this is the largest I've ever seen it."

A cyclist standing in the hole which has opened up in the Christchurch Road cycle lane - Credit: Contributed

The Evening News has vowed to take up the issue on behalf of cyclists as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign, which aims to fix the problems of folk across the city.

And it comes as cyclists in the city have bemoaned impatient motorists objecting to cyclists using the road when the available bike lane is badly maintained or shared paths.

A pothole on a cycle lane in Christchurch Road near to the junction of Unthank Road - Credit: Contributed

Lakenham cyclist Cathie Sloman, 47, said: "We need walking and cycling to be as easy and pleasant as possible so that future generations don't wish for the day they can get their licence and add to the congestion and pollution."

City councillor Caroline Ackroyd, who represents the Eaton ward where the pothole appeared, said she understands the frustration for cyclists due to the ongoing issue with the state of the road.

Caroline Ackroyd, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton. Pic: James Wright. - Credit: James Wright

"Motorists do not always take on board the issues cyclists face," she added.

"There has got to be a live and let live policy. People need to work together on the roads. You can't just assume because you have a powerful car you have the right of way.

"Equally cyclists have to be observant. We want people cycling so it is important potholes are filled and the roads are fit for purpose."

However after a call from the Evening News the county council has now promised the pothole will be repaired.

Andy Ellis, highway area manager, said: "This defect was identified following a routine inspection last week and had already been prioritised for repair.

"We expect our contractors to carry out the work within the next week.”

Those who feel cycle routes are poorly maintained can use an online reporting tool on the council website at www.norfolk.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/roads/report-a-problem.