Plan to reopen travellers site next to park and ride confirmed

The travellers site at Bawburgh which was closed in July 2020. Pictured inset is Costessey Town Council chairman Dan Burrill - Credit: Archant/Sonya Duncan

A council intends to reopen a controversial travellers site next to a park and ride where an illegal encampment was set up this week.

South Norfolk and Broadland District Council has confirmed plans to reinstate the plot off Long Lane in Bawburgh, which is intended for travellers to stay for short periods.

The transit site - which is owned by the district council - was closed down in July 2020 following a string of fire, thefts and assaults.

But a spokesman for the district council has revealed that since the closure, the landowner has brought in an architect to redesign the site.

This then went out to tender, which finished in late October.

"We will review tenders and we are hoping to commission work in the new year for the site to be operational around the start of the new financial year," the spokesman added.

It comes as the Costessey Park and Ride nearby was closed on Sunday evening after an "illegal encampment" was set up in the car park.

Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

This meant the car park remained out of operation the following morning - causing disruption to the numerous key workers at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the University of East Anglia who use the facility.

It is understood the revamped transit site will include automatic number plate recognition technology to monitor those entering the site.

But Bawburgh Parish Council and villagers have concerns over the site being reopened based on what has happened in the past.

Peter Markham, chairman of the parish council, said: "The local authority is compelled to offer some resources as a transit site but it has never been run as intended.

"The district council is doing its duty but people in Bawburgh are not happy as it has failed so many times in the past."

Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council, said the disruption has proved the need for the site.

Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He said: "It's pretty obvious from what has happened this week that there is a need for it.

"It still surprises - and to an extent disappoints me - that it has taken so long to get around to developing the site."